Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Himanta takes charge of health dept

Guwahati, June 18: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took charge of the health and family welfare department, in a minor reshuffle of the state Cabinet, necessitated by the resignation of Parimal Suklabaidya from the Council of Ministers, following the latter’s election to the Lok Sabha from Silchar parliamentary constituency recently.

A notification issued by the parliamentary affairs department here on Tuesday stated that, in addition to the health and family welfare department, chief minister Sarma will continue to hold the portfolios of home, personnel, public works, medical education and research, indigenous and tribal faith and culture (except the directorate of library and museum and directorate of archaeology), and any other department not allotted to any other minister.

The health portfolio was earlier held by minister Keshab Mahanta, who has been reallocated the departments of transport, excise and fisheries, which were held by former minister Suklabaidya, in addition to his earlier portfolios of science, technology and climate change, and information technology.

Previous article
India’s spices exports hit record $4.46 billion in FY24, red chilli up by 15 pc
Next article
Assam Home Secretary kills himself at hospital after wife passes away
Related articles

NATIONAL

PM-KISAN scheme: Over 3 lakh benefitted so far, know about world’s largest DBT scheme

  New Delhi, June 18:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the 17th installment of PM-KISAN scheme...
Economy

CII urges govt to leave corporate tax rates at current levels in Budget 2024-25

  New Delhi, June 18: Apex business chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has in its wish list for...
NATIONAL

Fresh refugee influx in Mizoram from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts

  Aizawl, June 18: Around 30 more refugees comprising nine families took shelter in Mizoram from the Chittagong Hill...
NATIONAL

Assam Home Secretary kills himself at hospital after wife passes away

  Guwahati, June 18:  Assam Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetia committed suicide at a private hospital in Guwahati following his...

