Tuesday, June 18, 2024
‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be back from June 30, says PM Modi; calls for sharing ideas and inputs

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, June 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will resume from June 30.

 

This will be the first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ by PM Modi in his third term.

 

PM Modi took to X to express his happiness over the return of the monthly broadcast on All India Radio, after a hiatus of about four months, due to Lok Sabha elections.

 

“Delighted to share that after a gap of some months due to the elections, #MannKiBaat is back! This month’s programme will take place on Sunday, 30th June,” he said in a post on X.

 

PM Modi also urged the citizens to share their ideas and inputs for the show on the given numbers.

 

“I call upon all of you to share your ideas and inputs for the same. Write on the MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or record your message on 1800 11 7800,” PM Modi said.

 

The ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme was last aired on February 25.

 

It was stopped after the Model code of conduct came into effect, following the announcement of election dates.

 

In the 110th episode of the radio programme, PM Modi had asked first-time voters to poll in record numbers and said their maiden vote should be for the country. (IANS)

