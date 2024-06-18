Tuesday, June 18, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

UDP high command to review ties with BJP: Mayralborn Syiem

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 18: Regional United Democratic Party (UDP) legislator and senior leader of the party Mayralborn Syiem has said that it is the party high command which will take a call as far as reviewing ties with the BJP.

The statement came as NPP and other regional parties performed miserably in the recently held Lok Sabha election and the ties of regional parties with BJP is being blamed for the downfall of the regional parties.

Meanwhwhile, Syiem also said that the assertion of Voice of the People Party (VPP) to replace regional parties will be seen only during MDC elections or future Assembly election.

Previous article
‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be back from June 30, says PM Modi; calls for sharing ideas and inputs
Next article
Fresh refugee influx in Mizoram from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

PM-KISAN scheme: Over 3 lakh benefitted so far, know about world’s largest DBT scheme

  New Delhi, June 18:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the 17th installment of PM-KISAN scheme...
Economy

CII urges govt to leave corporate tax rates at current levels in Budget 2024-25

  New Delhi, June 18: Apex business chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has in its wish list for...
NATIONAL

Fresh refugee influx in Mizoram from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts

  Aizawl, June 18: Around 30 more refugees comprising nine families took shelter in Mizoram from the Chittagong Hill...
NATIONAL

Assam Home Secretary kills himself at hospital after wife passes away

  Guwahati, June 18:  Assam Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetia committed suicide at a private hospital in Guwahati following his...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM-KISAN scheme: Over 3 lakh benefitted so far, know about world’s largest DBT scheme

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 18:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is...

CII urges govt to leave corporate tax rates at current levels in Budget 2024-25

Economy 0
  New Delhi, June 18: Apex business chamber Confederation of...

Fresh refugee influx in Mizoram from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts

NATIONAL 0
  Aizawl, June 18: Around 30 more refugees comprising nine...
Load more

Popular news

PM-KISAN scheme: Over 3 lakh benefitted so far, know about world’s largest DBT scheme

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 18:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is...

CII urges govt to leave corporate tax rates at current levels in Budget 2024-25

Economy 0
  New Delhi, June 18: Apex business chamber Confederation of...

Fresh refugee influx in Mizoram from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts

NATIONAL 0
  Aizawl, June 18: Around 30 more refugees comprising nine...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img