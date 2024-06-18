UDP high command to review ties with BJP: Mayralborn Syiem

Shillong, June 18: Regional United Democratic Party (UDP) legislator and senior leader of the party Mayralborn Syiem has said that it is the party high command which will take a call as far as reviewing ties with the BJP.

The statement came as NPP and other regional parties performed miserably in the recently held Lok Sabha election and the ties of regional parties with BJP is being blamed for the downfall of the regional parties.

Meanwhwhile, Syiem also said that the assertion of Voice of the People Party (VPP) to replace regional parties will be seen only during MDC elections or future Assembly election.