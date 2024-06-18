Tuesday, June 18, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Meta’s Threads launches API for developers

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

New Delhi, June 18: Meta on Tuesday launched its much-awaited API (Application Programming Interface) for Threads so developers can build experiences around it.

The development was also shared by Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Threads.

“The Threads API is now widely available, and coming to more of you soon,” he wrote.

According to Threads engineer Jesse Chen, the new API will allow developers to publish posts, fetch their own content, and deploy reply management tools, meaning developers can enable users to hide/unhide or respond to specific replies.

In a blogpost, the company also mentioned that the new API will also allow developers to tap into analytics with measurements such as the number of views, likes, replies, reposts, and quotes at the media and account level.

Last month, Threads rolled out its own fact-checking programme to rate false content on the platform.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced this new development in a post on Threads.

Meanwhile, Meta now has 3.24 billion family daily active people (DAP) on average across its various apps, an increase of 7 per cent (year-over-year), while Threads has reached over 150 million monthly active users — up from 130 million in February.

–IANS

Previous article
Post-poll violence: Bengal govt submits status report to Calcutta HC
Next article
Stock markets at fresh record high, shares of defence companies surge
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Stock markets at fresh record high, shares of defence companies surge

  Mumbai, June 18: Riding on defence sector stocks led by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Mazagon Dock, Paras Defence and...
NATIONAL

Post-poll violence: Bengal govt submits status report to Calcutta HC

  Kolkata, June 18: The West Bengal government on Tuesday submitted a report on post Lok Sabha poll violence...
NATIONAL

Putin set to arrive in North Korea in rare trip amid deepening concerns about military cooperation

  Seoul, June 18: Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to make his first visit to North Korea in...
NATIONAL

NEET paper leak case: Nine candidates to be questioned in Bihar

Patna, June 18: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police will question nine candidates in connection with...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Stock markets at fresh record high, shares of defence companies surge

Business 0
  Mumbai, June 18: Riding on defence sector stocks led...

Post-poll violence: Bengal govt submits status report to Calcutta HC

NATIONAL 0
  Kolkata, June 18: The West Bengal government on Tuesday...

Putin set to arrive in North Korea in rare trip amid deepening concerns about military cooperation

NATIONAL 0
  Seoul, June 18: Russian President Vladimir Putin was set...
Load more

Popular news

Stock markets at fresh record high, shares of defence companies surge

Business 0
  Mumbai, June 18: Riding on defence sector stocks led...

Post-poll violence: Bengal govt submits status report to Calcutta HC

NATIONAL 0
  Kolkata, June 18: The West Bengal government on Tuesday...

Putin set to arrive in North Korea in rare trip amid deepening concerns about military cooperation

NATIONAL 0
  Seoul, June 18: Russian President Vladimir Putin was set...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img