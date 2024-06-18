Tuesday, June 18, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Post-poll violence: Bengal govt submits status report to Calcutta HC

By: Agencies

Kolkata, June 18: The West Bengal government on Tuesday submitted a report on post Lok Sabha poll violence to a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court.

The report submitted at the Division Bench of Justice Kausik Chanda and Justice Apurba Sinha Roy stated that the office of the Director General of Police received 560 complaints of post-poll violence from June 6 to June 12.

Based on those complaints, the Bengal Police filed 107 FIRs.

While 92 complaints had no merit, preliminary investigations by the police in 114 plaints revealed that no offense had been committed, the report stated.

As per the report, 88 complaints were repetitions of the plaints made earlier, while 18 complaints had no connection with post-poll violence.

In case of three complaints, the sender was anonymous.

The remaining 138 complaints are in the preliminary investigation stage and in those cases necessary legal steps will be taken after the initial probe is completed, the report stated.

–IANS

