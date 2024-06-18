Tuesday, June 18, 2024
More rain in NE states till June 22, warns Met office 

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, June 18: The Met office has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the Northeastern states till June 22.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam in lower tropospheric levels. Strong south-westerly/southerly winds are prevailing from Bay of Bengal to northeast India in lower tropospheric levels. Under their influence, widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next five days,” an official statement said on Tuesday.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh till June 21; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on June 19 and June 22 with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh on June 19,” it said.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Sikkim on June 19 and heavy rainfall during June 20 to 22, 2024,” the statement said.

Assam flood toll rises to 26

One more flood-related death was reported from Hailakandi district in Barak Valley on Tuesday, taking the overall death toll in the state during the current wave of floods to 26.

The flood bulletin of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated that a population of 1.61 lakh have been affected by the deluge.

Areas in as many as 15 districts – Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Hojai, Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Dhemaji, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Goalpara, Nagaon, Chirang and Kokrajhar – lie submerged with heavy rain lashing various parts of the state over the past few days.

India’s net direct tax collections surge by 21 pc in FY25
