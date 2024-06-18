Website to monitor central scheme implementation in GH

From Our Correspondent

TURA, June 17: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Garo Hills has launched arigri.com, a website to monitor the implementation of central schemes in the state through the grassroots involvement of beneficiaries and concerned citizens.

The website was launched in the presence of state BJP president Rikman G Momin.

“Arigri, which means ‘No boundaries’ and ‘unlimited’ in the Garo language, aims to work to uplift the poor irrespective of party affiliation. Arigri will have a full-time office and will serve as a grievance cell for those beneficiaries who have been deprived. There will be two levels of teams working in Arigri. One is Center Scheme Monitoring Committee (CSMC) and other is Grassroots Review Organisation (GRO), which, in Garo, means debts,” BJP leader and Tura MDC Bernard N Marak informed here.