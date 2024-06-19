Wednesday, June 19, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Bombay HC allows ‘Hamare Baarah’ release on June 21 with modifications

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 19: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed the release of the controversial film ‘Hamare Baarah’ on June 21 after making certain modifications to content that was found objectionable.

 

The order by a division bench comprising Justice B.P. Colabawalla and Justice Firdosh Pooniwalla came in a writ plea seeking a ban on the film for its derogatory content towards Islam and Muslims.

 

The court directed that following its suggestions that were acceptable to all the concerned parties, the modifications would be made in the film and implemented before its release.

 

The filmmakers have agreed to slash a dialogue and a Quranic verse, add two disclaimers of 12 seconds each in the film, and donate Rs 5 lakh to a charity chosen by the petitioner as the costs of the petition, who in turn consented not to object to the film release thereafter.

 

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has also agreed to re-certify the film based on the changes agreed before the court on Thursday, to enable the release on Friday (June 21).

 

The court disposed of the writ petition filed by a social worker Azhar B. Tamboli who contended that the film — earlier slated for release on June 7, then June 14 — distorted the Quran, negatively portrayed the Muslim community, and claimed that the CBFC had flouted the Cinematograph Act, 1952, by incorrectly certifying it for release violating the Constitution Article 19(2) and 25.

 

The Bombay High Court had delayed the film release even as the filmmakers moved the Supreme Court which stayed the release till the high court delivered its verdict.

 

‘Hamare Baarah’ is produced by Radhika G. Film &amp; Newtech Media Entertainment along with Ravi S. Gupta, Birender Bhagat, Sanjay Nagpal and S.B. Singh, and directed by Kamal Chandra.

 

The star cast comprises Ashwini Kalsekar, Rahul Bagga, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Aditi Bhatpahri, Paritosh Tiwari, Parth Samthaan, Shaan Saxena and others.

 

However, after watching its trailer, Muslim intellectuals raised objections saying it had grossly misinterpreted Islam and was intended to malign the religion and the Muslim community. (IANS)

Previous article
Kartik’s mother wishes for a doctor daughter-in-law; actor gets nervous on stage with Kapil
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Major breakthrough in Reasi terror attack, says J&K Police

Jammu, June 19: J&K Police on Wednesday said "a major breakthrough" has been made in the June 9...
NATIONAL

Kharge writes to Lok Sabha Speaker, RS Chairman over relocation of statues in Parliament

New Delhi, June 19: Amid the verbal exchange between BJP and the Opposition over shifting of statues...
Health

Lifting heavy weights at retirement age preserves leg strength: Research

Shillong, June 19: Lifting heavy weights around the time of retirement could preserve leg strength into older age,...
Technology

28 pc GST on gaming firms triggered a cascade of repercussions: Report

Shillong, June 19: The 28 per cent GST on skill-based online games has triggered a cascade of repercussions,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Major breakthrough in Reasi terror attack, says J&K Police

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, June 19: J&K Police on Wednesday said "a...

Kharge writes to Lok Sabha Speaker, RS Chairman over relocation of statues in Parliament

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 19: Amid the verbal exchange...

Lifting heavy weights at retirement age preserves leg strength: Research

Health 0
Shillong, June 19: Lifting heavy weights around the time...
Load more

Popular news

Major breakthrough in Reasi terror attack, says J&K Police

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, June 19: J&K Police on Wednesday said "a...

Kharge writes to Lok Sabha Speaker, RS Chairman over relocation of statues in Parliament

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 19: Amid the verbal exchange...

Lifting heavy weights at retirement age preserves leg strength: Research

Health 0
Shillong, June 19: Lifting heavy weights around the time...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img