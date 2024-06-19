Wednesday, June 19, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kartik’s mother wishes for a doctor daughter-in-law; actor gets nervous on stage with Kapil

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 19: The new episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ (TGIKS) is all set to welcome Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan and his mother, Mala Tiwari.

 

On Wednesday, the makers shared the promo for the upcoming episode, promising a blast of comedy and entertainment.

 

In the clip, Kartik says, “I have never been as nervous as I am today.”

 

The host, Kapil Sharma, responds, “That’s because your mom might say something.”

 

Kartik’s mother then says, “I will speak the truth and nothing but the truth.”

 

Kapil adds, turning towards the audience where Kartik’s father and sister are sitting, “Hearing this line, Kartik’s father’s lips dried up, hoping she doesn’t say anything about him.”

 

Kapil then asks Mala Tiwari, “Is Kartik stubborn?” She replies, “Very stubborn.”

 

Kapil further inquires, “Does he spend more or less?” to which the mother of the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ actor said: “Spends more”.

 

The video continues with Kapil commenting, “But he is an engineer.” Mala replies, “We had to push him to be an engineer.” Kartik interjects, “Say something positive.”

 

Kartik’s mother then expresses her wish for a doctor as her daughter-in-law.

 

The snippet also shows Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover appearing on stage as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, respectively.

 

The makers captioned the post, “The ultimate Champion Kartik Aaryan and his mother Dr Mala Tiwari are here for a blast of comedy and entertainment. Watch this mother-son duo on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ this Saturday.”

 

The episode will air on Saturday at 8 p.m. on Netflix. (IANS)

Previous article
Salman starts shooting for ‘Sikander’, posts pictures with Murugadoss from set
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

India reminds world of Kanishka bombing as Canada ‘honours’ terrorist

New Delhi, June 19: Even as the Canadian Parliament 'honoured' a Khalistani terrorist, the Indian Consulate in Vancouver...
INTERNATIONAL

Canadian Parliament ‘honours’ slain Khalistani terrorist Nijjar with moment of silence

Delhi, June 19 :The Canadian Parliament has marked the first anniversary of the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep...
NATIONAL

India likely to get below normal rains in June as monsoon slows: IMD

New Delhi, June 19: The average rainfall for the country as a whole is most likely to be...
NATIONAL

Post Allahabad HC nixing NEET aspirants’ plea, BJP accuses Priyanka of peddling ‘fakery’

Post Allahabad HC nixing NEET New Delhi, June 19 The BJP hit back at Congress leader Priyanka...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India reminds world of Kanishka bombing as Canada ‘honours’ terrorist

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 19: Even as the Canadian Parliament...

Canadian Parliament ‘honours’ slain Khalistani terrorist Nijjar with moment of silence

INTERNATIONAL 0
Delhi, June 19 :The Canadian Parliament has marked the...

India likely to get below normal rains in June as monsoon slows: IMD

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 19: The average rainfall for the...
Load more

Popular news

India reminds world of Kanishka bombing as Canada ‘honours’ terrorist

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 19: Even as the Canadian Parliament...

Canadian Parliament ‘honours’ slain Khalistani terrorist Nijjar with moment of silence

INTERNATIONAL 0
Delhi, June 19 :The Canadian Parliament has marked the...

India likely to get below normal rains in June as monsoon slows: IMD

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 19: The average rainfall for the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img