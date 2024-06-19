Wednesday, June 19, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Major breakthrough in Reasi terror attack, says J&K Police

Jammu, June 19: J&K Police on Wednesday said “a major breakthrough” has been made in the June 9 Reasi terror attack, in which 9 pilgrims were killed and 44 others injured, with the arrest of a terror associate.

“A major breakthrough has been achieved in the case pertaining to the terrorist attack on the pilgrim bus which was coming from Shiv Khori on June 9. In this connection, one terror associate, namely Hakam, 45, has been arrested at Reasi. This person was involved in harbouring the terrorists multiple times,” SSP, Reasi, Mohita Sharma said.

“Along with providing food and shelter, the said person also acted as a guide and helped them reach the spot of the incident. The arrested person is a prime militant associate who helped the terrorists in the execution of the attack. Further interrogation and investigation of the case is going on,” she added.

Kharge writes to Lok Sabha Speaker, RS Chairman over relocation of statues in Parliament
