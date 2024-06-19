Wednesday, June 19, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Cabinet approves MSP for 14 Kharif crops

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, June 19: The Union Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the minimum support price (MSP) for 14 Kharif crops including paddy, ragi, bajra, jowar, maize and cotton.

“Some very important decisions have been taken in today’s Cabinet. One very important decision has been taken for the welfare of farmers. Kharif season is starting, and for that, the Cabinet has approved MSP on 14 crops. The new MSP for paddy is Rs 2,300 per quintal, which is a Rs 117 increase over the previous price. The MSP for cotton has been increased by Rs 501,” I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet has also approved Rs 76,000 crore Vadhavan Port project in Maharashtra, the Union Minister said.

“The third term of PM Modi is very important as it focuses on continuity with change through many decisions for farmers’ welfare,” he added.

–IANS

Previous article
Major breakthrough in Reasi terror attack, says J&K Police
Next article
Cabinet okays Rs 76,220 crore Vadhavan port project in Maharashtra
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

INDIA bloc leaders urge Manipur govt to restore peace, normalcy in state at the earliest

Imphal, June 19: The Congress-led INDIA bloc, comprising 10 parties, on Wednesday, urged the Manipur government to restore...
Economy

Shortfall in tea production: Acute problem of liquidity in the industry

Guwahati. June 19 : The Production figure of North Indian Tea Industry reflects a precarious state of affairs...
News Alert

Landslide buries alive 5, including 3 minors, in Karimganj village

Guwahati, June 19: At least five persons, including three minors, were buried alive by a rain-triggered landslide at...
NATIONAL

Cabinet okays Rs 76,220 crore Vadhavan port project in Maharashtra

  New Delhi, June 19: The Union Cabinet during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

INDIA bloc leaders urge Manipur govt to restore peace, normalcy in state at the earliest

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, June 19: The Congress-led INDIA bloc, comprising 10...

Shortfall in tea production: Acute problem of liquidity in the industry

Economy 0
Guwahati. June 19 : The Production figure of North...

Landslide buries alive 5, including 3 minors, in Karimganj village

News Alert 0
Guwahati, June 19: At least five persons, including three...
Load more

Popular news

INDIA bloc leaders urge Manipur govt to restore peace, normalcy in state at the earliest

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, June 19: The Congress-led INDIA bloc, comprising 10...

Shortfall in tea production: Acute problem of liquidity in the industry

Economy 0
Guwahati. June 19 : The Production figure of North...

Landslide buries alive 5, including 3 minors, in Karimganj village

News Alert 0
Guwahati, June 19: At least five persons, including three...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img