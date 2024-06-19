Wednesday, June 19, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Post Allahabad HC nixing NEET aspirants’ plea, BJP accuses Priyanka of peddling ‘fakery’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Post Allahabad HC nixing NEET 

New Delhi, June 19  The BJP hit back at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday for allegedly peddling â€˜fakeryâ€™ after the Allahabad High Court found discrepancies in the claims of NEET aspirant Ayushi Patel regarding a damaged OMR answer sheet. 

The High Court, terming it as a case of "forged documents," dismissed the petition filed by Ayushi Patel and said on Tuesday that the National Testing Agency (NTA) was free to take legal action.

Amid a blazing row over â€˜irregularitiesâ€™ in the 2024 NEET-UG exam, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had earlier attacked the BJP-led NDA government for not fixing accountability of agencies conducting the exam.

Posting a video of Ayushi Patel on â€˜Xâ€™, she said that the government should seriously consider the exam system.

On Wednesday, BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla taking to â€˜Xâ€™, said, â€œPriyanka Vadra tweeted a video of Ayushi Patel making some outlandish claims about her result in the NEET exam, including torn OMR, lesser marks being given to her. It turns out this girl Ayushi Patel who claimed her OMR was torn and marks were not correct, had provided fake documents even to the court &amp; made false claims about her OMR being torn. NTA provided all the original documents to court after which she withdrew her petition.â€

â€œAyushi Patel in the past had claimed she had made Covid vaccine too! Yes, that is the kind of person Congress used to push fakery,â€ Poonawalla claimed.

â€œBut what will Priyanka Vadra do? Will she apologise? This isnâ€™t the first time fakery is being peddled by Congressâ€™ brother-sister duo. If @ajeetbharti quotes Acharya Krishnam he is facing FIR but Priyanka Vadra is a queen. She can get away with any amount of lies?,â€ he claimed.

Social media influencer Ajeet Bharti has been booked by Bengaluru Police for "spreading enmity between religious groups through false claims."

â€œShould Priyanka Vadra herself not be booked for sharing &amp; amplifying such lies? Will the media even ask her any basic questions? Will the media ask her why she was creating havoc using such fakery? Is she not accountable at all?â€ Poonawalla asked.

--IANS
Previous article
Bengal LoP rejects police ‘proposal’ to stage protest near Raj Bhavan
Next article
India likely to get below normal rains in June as monsoon slows: IMD
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

India reminds world of Kanishka bombing as Canada ‘honours’ terrorist

New Delhi, June 19: Even as the Canadian Parliament 'honoured' a Khalistani terrorist, the Indian Consulate in Vancouver...
INTERNATIONAL

Canadian Parliament ‘honours’ slain Khalistani terrorist Nijjar with moment of silence

Delhi, June 19 :The Canadian Parliament has marked the first anniversary of the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep...
NATIONAL

India likely to get below normal rains in June as monsoon slows: IMD

New Delhi, June 19: The average rainfall for the country as a whole is most likely to be...
CRIME

Cleric, wife arrested for raping 10-yr-old girl in UP

Shillong, June 19: A local cleric and his pregnant wife have been arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India reminds world of Kanishka bombing as Canada ‘honours’ terrorist

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 19: Even as the Canadian Parliament...

Canadian Parliament ‘honours’ slain Khalistani terrorist Nijjar with moment of silence

INTERNATIONAL 0
Delhi, June 19 :The Canadian Parliament has marked the...

India likely to get below normal rains in June as monsoon slows: IMD

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 19: The average rainfall for the...
Load more

Popular news

India reminds world of Kanishka bombing as Canada ‘honours’ terrorist

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 19: Even as the Canadian Parliament...

Canadian Parliament ‘honours’ slain Khalistani terrorist Nijjar with moment of silence

INTERNATIONAL 0
Delhi, June 19 :The Canadian Parliament has marked the...

India likely to get below normal rains in June as monsoon slows: IMD

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 19: The average rainfall for the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img