Wednesday, June 19, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Bengal LoP rejects police ‘proposal’ to stage protest near Raj Bhavan

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 19: The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday said that he has rejected a “conditional permission” from Kolkata Police to stage a peaceful sit-in demonstration in front of Raj Bhavan.

 

The protest is to be held against the reports of post-poll violence surfacing from different pockets of the state after the Lok Sabha elections.

 

According to Adhikari, on June 13, he had sent the first mail to the office of the commissioner of Kolkata Police for permission for a sit-in demonstration at the same place where the ruling Trinamool Congress were allowed to hold a five-day programme in October last year.

 

“Receiving no response from the office of the commissioner, I sent a reminder on this count on June 16. On June 18, I received a ‘conditional proposal’ from the joint commissioner of police to hold the dharna with a change in the venue due to some unexplainable administrative reasons,” Adhikari said.

 

According to him, he is rejecting this “conditional proposal” as this was pure bias.

 

“There cannot be two separate rules for two groups of people in our country, since you have allowed Trinamool Congress leaders to hold their dharna in the past, at the same spot,” he said and added that he will approach the appropriate legal forum in the matter.

 

Adhikari has also raised the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the alleged custodial death of BJP worker, Sanjay Bera (42) on Tuesday.

 

“Police arrested him on June 4 after a political scuffle. He was sent to judicial custody. He was admitted to Medinipur Medical College later on. He was returned to judicial custody on June 11. He was again sent to hospital and he died on Tuesday. Police are giving a lame excuse that he incurred head injury by falling,” the Leader of the Opposition said. (IANS)

Previous article
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi on denial of travel permission to Veena George
Next article
Post Allahabad HC nixing NEET aspirants’ plea, BJP accuses Priyanka of peddling ‘fakery’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

India reminds world of Kanishka bombing as Canada ‘honours’ terrorist

New Delhi, June 19: Even as the Canadian Parliament 'honoured' a Khalistani terrorist, the Indian Consulate in Vancouver...
INTERNATIONAL

Canadian Parliament ‘honours’ slain Khalistani terrorist Nijjar with moment of silence

Delhi, June 19 :The Canadian Parliament has marked the first anniversary of the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep...
NATIONAL

India likely to get below normal rains in June as monsoon slows: IMD

New Delhi, June 19: The average rainfall for the country as a whole is most likely to be...
NATIONAL

Post Allahabad HC nixing NEET aspirants’ plea, BJP accuses Priyanka of peddling ‘fakery’

Post Allahabad HC nixing NEET New Delhi, June 19 The BJP hit back at Congress leader Priyanka...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India reminds world of Kanishka bombing as Canada ‘honours’ terrorist

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 19: Even as the Canadian Parliament...

Canadian Parliament ‘honours’ slain Khalistani terrorist Nijjar with moment of silence

INTERNATIONAL 0
Delhi, June 19 :The Canadian Parliament has marked the...

India likely to get below normal rains in June as monsoon slows: IMD

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 19: The average rainfall for the...
Load more

Popular news

India reminds world of Kanishka bombing as Canada ‘honours’ terrorist

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 19: Even as the Canadian Parliament...

Canadian Parliament ‘honours’ slain Khalistani terrorist Nijjar with moment of silence

INTERNATIONAL 0
Delhi, June 19 :The Canadian Parliament has marked the...

India likely to get below normal rains in June as monsoon slows: IMD

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 19: The average rainfall for the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img