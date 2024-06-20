BJP demands action against Priyanka

NEW DELHI, June 19: The BJP on Wednesday demanded an apology from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and also sought legal action against her a day after the Allahabad High Court said the NTA can take action against a NEET aspirant who submitted fake documents alleging the testing agency failed to declare her result.

Latching on the high court’s order, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged Priyanka Gandhi had recently posted on X a video of this NEET aspirant who had made some “outlandish claims” about her result in NEET exam “including torn OMR, lesser marks being given to her”.

“Turns out this girl Ayushi Patel, who claimed her OMR was torn and marks were not correct, had provided fake documents even to court and made false claims about her OMR being torn,” he wrote on X, citing Priyanka Gandhi’s June 10 post on the micro-blogging site.

“I demand not only an apology by Priyanka Gandhi. But also legal action,” the BJP spokesperson said in another post on X.

He slammed the Congress accusing it of running a “jhooth ki dukan” and demanded that a probe be also conducted into the matter to ascertain if the Congress had “sponsored” Patel to make false claims.Sharing on X the video of Patel claiming some irregularities in declaration of her NEET result recently, Priyanka Gandhi had demanded that the government will have to take serious steps to correct these irregularities.

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday said Patel, who had alleged in her petition that the National Testing Agency (NTA) failed to declare her result and that her OMR answersheet was found torn, had submitted forged documents and the NTA can take legal action in the matter. This came after NTA, produced before it the original OMR answer sheet of the student which was found to be intact. (PTI)