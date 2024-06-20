England take on Denmark

Frankfurt, June 19: England faces Denmark on Thursday as the leader of Group C at the European Championship after a 1-0 win over Serbia. Denmark was denied by Slovenia’s late leveler in a 1-1 draw also on Sunday.

They meet in Frankfurt at the Waldstadion where kickoff is at 6 pm local time (1600 GMT). Here’s what to know about the match: Denmark’s need for a win is greater, ahead of a final Group C game against a physically imposing Serbia team.

The teams renew their rivalry from a Euro 2020 semifinal played three years ago at Wembley Stadium. England won 2-1 after extra time, sealed when Harry Kane followed up his penalty being saved by Kasper Schmeichel to score when the ball rebounded to him.Denmark did not easily forget how England got that decisive spot-kick, for a foul awarded against defender Joakim Mæhle – “a penalty which should not have been a penalty,” coach Kasper Hjulmand said then.

Kickoff at 9:30 pm IST. (AP)