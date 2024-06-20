Thursday, June 20, 2024
spot_img
HealthNews Alert

Healthy BMI, no smoking effective ways to reduce risk of kidney cancer: Experts

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, June 20: Maintaining a healthy body mass index (BMI) and refraining from smoking are two of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of kidney cancer, experts said on World Kidney Cancer Day on Thursday.

World Kidney Cancer Day is observed every year on the second Thursday of June to raise awareness about this disease. According to experts, several key risk factors have been identified in kidney cancer, such as smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, a family history of kidney cancer, and exposure to toxins found in some industrial settings.

“Being aware of these risk factors can empower individuals to make informed choices about their health and potentially reduce their risk of developing kidney cancer,” Dr. C.N. Patil, HOD and Lead Consultant – Medical Oncology &amp; Haemato-Oncology, Aster International Institute of Oncology, told IANS. As per data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), kidney cancer is one of the top 10 cancers in India and accounts for about 2 to 3 per cent of all cancer cases.

“Kidney cancer constitutes about 2 to 3 per cent of all cancers in our country, with around 15,000 new cases diagnosed annually. The incidence is notably higher in men than in women, with a male-to-female ratio of approximately 2:1,” said Dr. Raghunath S.K., Senior Consultant and Director of Uro-oncology and Robotic Surgery, HCG Cancer Centre, Bengaluru.

Early-stage kidney cancer often presents no symptoms. However, experts suggested to be vigilant for warning signs like blood in urine, persistent back or flank pain, unexplained weight loss, and fatigue. The experts highlighted that lifestyle changes play a crucial role in kidney cancer prevention. “Regular exercise, a nutritious diet, and staying hydrated are essential practices for overall kidney health,” said Dr. P.N. Gupta, Director and HOD – Nephrology and Kidney Transplant, Paras Health, Gurugram.

“Adopting a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, coupled with regular physical activity, can significantly lower cancer risk. Additionally, avoiding tobacco in all forms is imperative, as smoking is a major risk factor for many types of cancer, including kidney cancer,” he added.

Experts also mentioned that the outlook for kidney cancer patients has improved considerably due to advancements in treatment. The most common approach is surgery, which may involve removing the entire kidney or just the cancerous portion. Targeted therapies and immunotherapy have improved survival rates and quality of life for patients, they noted.

IANS

Previous article
Pankaj Tripathi insists actors are just puppets, writers or directors are masters
Next article
Villager, BSF trade allegations of assault, file FIRs with police
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Villager, BSF trade allegations of assault, file FIRs with police

Shillong, June 20: A woman identified as Martina Pohshna from Kuliang village in East Jaintia Hills has accused...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Pankaj Tripathi insists actors are just puppets, writers or directors are masters

Mumbai, June 20: Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is known for 'Singham Returns', 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Masaan' and several...
MEGHALAYA

Former EKH SP deposes before MHRC on Bindas Syiem issue

Shillong, June 20: Former East Khasi Hills (EKH) SP, Rituraj Ravi on Thursday while deposing before Meghalaya Human...
SPORTS

PCB to make changes in selection committee after poor show in T20 World Cup: Report

Shillong, June 20: In the aftermath of Pakistan's disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, significant changes loom for the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Villager, BSF trade allegations of assault, file FIRs with police

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 20: A woman identified as Martina Pohshna...

Pankaj Tripathi insists actors are just puppets, writers or directors are masters

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, June 20: Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is known...

Former EKH SP deposes before MHRC on Bindas Syiem issue

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 20: Former East Khasi Hills (EKH) SP,...
Load more

Popular news

Villager, BSF trade allegations of assault, file FIRs with police

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 20: A woman identified as Martina Pohshna...

Pankaj Tripathi insists actors are just puppets, writers or directors are masters

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, June 20: Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is known...

Former EKH SP deposes before MHRC on Bindas Syiem issue

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, June 20: Former East Khasi Hills (EKH) SP,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img