Thursday, June 20, 2024
Pankaj Tripathi insists actors are just puppets, writers or directors are masters

By: Agencies

Mumbai, June 20: Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is known for ‘Singham Returns’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Masaan’ and several other projects, has said that actors are just puppets and do what writers or directors ask them.

The actor attended the trailer launch of the third season of the fan-favourite show ‘Mirzapur’ at a 5-star property in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Thursday along with Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur and Sheeba Chadha.

While the floor wasn’t opened to the media for the interaction, Pankaj told the emcee, “We actors are just puppets. The writers and directors are puppeteers, they run the show and streamline the story. As actors, we do what we are told or briefed about.”

The actor then made a minor correction in the statement as he looked at the media inside the Ballroom and said, “Chaliye, theek hai, upar waala humse karwa raha hai aur hum kar rahe hain…” Produced by Excel Media &amp; Entertainment, and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, the series is set to stream on Prime Video from July 5.

IANS

Former EKH SP deposes before MHRC on Bindas Syiem issue
Healthy BMI, no smoking effective ways to reduce risk of kidney cancer: Experts
