Thursday, June 20, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Implementation of ANVC pact can resolve ‘rift’, says Bernard

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, June 19: State BJP vice president and Tura MDC, Bernard N Marak, has raised concerns over the decade-long delay in implementing the agreed text settlement signed between the central government, state government, and the ANVC and ANVC-B groups.
Marak claimed that this delay had been exacerbating tensions between Meghalaya’s three major communities through the existing reservation policy.
Marak pointed out that it has been ten years since the agreement was signed, with promises to transfer several departmental responsibilities to district councils. “The delay in implementing the agreed terms is creating rifts between the major communities of Meghalaya because the district councils were supposed to be strengthened, leading to job opportunities within the three district councils,” he said.
He further explained that if the agreement had been practically implemented, each district council could have focused on its respective community, thereby alleviating issues arising from the reservation policy. “If not 100 percent, at least 80-85 percent employment would have been created and allocated to the respective local tribes, reducing conflicts,” Marak stated.
Marak criticised the current state mechanism, highlighting that the agreed 40-40 ratio for Garos and Khasi-Jaintias has not been maintained, largely due to political interference. He argued that this political meddling has led to imbalances and instability among the communities, who now feel insecure about their share of opportunities.
He lamented that political leaders have historically manipulated appointments for their gain, ignoring the merit-based system.
“Even the 40-40 ratio would have been satisfactory without political interference, but it has created an imbalance, causing instability between the communities,” he said.
Marak also cast aspersions on former political leaders for their ‘short-sightedness’, which has led to legal challenges and revealed disparities in the reservation system.
“Garos are now expecting to fill up the backlog, which has been unfair to the Garo community,” he noted, placing blame on political manipulations rather than community actions.
Suggesting a way forward, Marak emphasised the need to focus on strengthening the autonomous district councils as per the agreement signed 10 years ago.
“We should focus on strengthening the three district councils constitutionally given to us and transferring all departments supposed to be moved from the state to the councils, thereby creating more jobs for our communities,” he concluded.

Previous article
Best-performing farmer trainees get certificates
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

England take on Denmark

Frankfurt, June 19: England faces Denmark on Thursday as the leader of Group C at the European Championship...
SPORTS

Italy, Spain meet for the fifth European C’ship in a row

Dusseldorf , June 19: Defending champion Italy plays Spain on Thursday in one of the most anticipated games...
SPORTS

Portugal snatch last-gasp win against Czech Republic

LEIPZIG, June 19: Francisco Conceicao scored a late winner as Portugal fought back from a goal down to...
SPORTS

Musiala, Gündogan shine as Germany beat Hungary 2-0

Stuttgart, June 19: Germany have momentum and, on current evidence, the dead-eyed edge of old. This was not...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

England take on Denmark

SPORTS 0
Frankfurt, June 19: England faces Denmark on Thursday as...

Italy, Spain meet for the fifth European C’ship in a row

SPORTS 0
Dusseldorf , June 19: Defending champion Italy plays Spain...

Portugal snatch last-gasp win against Czech Republic

SPORTS 0
LEIPZIG, June 19: Francisco Conceicao scored a late winner...
Load more

Popular news

England take on Denmark

SPORTS 0
Frankfurt, June 19: England faces Denmark on Thursday as...

Italy, Spain meet for the fifth European C’ship in a row

SPORTS 0
Dusseldorf , June 19: Defending champion Italy plays Spain...

Portugal snatch last-gasp win against Czech Republic

SPORTS 0
LEIPZIG, June 19: Francisco Conceicao scored a late winner...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img