Best-performing farmer trainees get certificates

SHILLONG, June 19: Certificates were awarded to the best-performing TREYSEFA trainees, who completed their training, by Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, at a programme here on Wednesday.

TREYSEFA or Training of Rural Educated Youth for Self Employment in Farm-based Activities is a state government sponsored programme which aims to open opportunities for rural educated youths, who are unemployed, to take up agriculture as an enterprise for gainful employment.

At the ceremony, Lyngdoh shared her experiences over the past year, highlighting her growing understanding of the agriculture sector despite her non-agricultural background.

The Agriculture minister addressed the issue of rising vegetable prices and emphasised the need for policies to strengthen the agriculture department.

“We need to explore why locally produced vegetables cannot be processed and consumed within the state,” she said.

She encouraged the youth to consider farming as a viable career option, acknowledging the competitive nature of securing government jobs. She urged the trainees to share the knowledge gained during their training with others in the community.

In addition to awarding certificates, Lyngdoh, along with Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Secretary, Isawanda Laloo, also provided seed money to the second batch of female TREYSEFA trainees for 2023-2024. The dignitaries released a booklet on the Basic Agriculture Training Centre (BATC) in Upper Shillong, underscoring the state’s commitment to agricultural education and development.