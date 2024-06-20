Thursday, June 20, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Best-performing farmer trainees get certificates

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, June 19: Certificates were awarded to the best-performing TREYSEFA trainees, who completed their training, by Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, at a programme here on Wednesday.
TREYSEFA or Training of Rural Educated Youth for Self Employment in Farm-based Activities is a state government sponsored programme which aims to open opportunities for rural educated youths, who are unemployed, to take up agriculture as an enterprise for gainful employment.
At the ceremony, Lyngdoh shared her experiences over the past year, highlighting her growing understanding of the agriculture sector despite her non-agricultural background.
The Agriculture minister addressed the issue of rising vegetable prices and emphasised the need for policies to strengthen the agriculture department.
“We need to explore why locally produced vegetables cannot be processed and consumed within the state,” she said.
She encouraged the youth to consider farming as a viable career option, acknowledging the competitive nature of securing government jobs. She urged the trainees to share the knowledge gained during their training with others in the community.
In addition to awarding certificates, Lyngdoh, along with Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Secretary, Isawanda Laloo, also provided seed money to the second batch of female TREYSEFA trainees for 2023-2024. The dignitaries released a booklet on the Basic Agriculture Training Centre (BATC) in Upper Shillong, underscoring the state’s commitment to agricultural education and development.

Previous article
Training for Arunachal tourism officers at IIM
Next article
Implementation of ANVC pact can resolve ‘rift’, says Bernard
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

England take on Denmark

Frankfurt, June 19: England faces Denmark on Thursday as the leader of Group C at the European Championship...
SPORTS

Italy, Spain meet for the fifth European C’ship in a row

Dusseldorf , June 19: Defending champion Italy plays Spain on Thursday in one of the most anticipated games...
SPORTS

Portugal snatch last-gasp win against Czech Republic

LEIPZIG, June 19: Francisco Conceicao scored a late winner as Portugal fought back from a goal down to...
MEGHALAYA

Implementation of ANVC pact can resolve ‘rift’, says Bernard

SHILLONG, June 19: State BJP vice president and Tura MDC, Bernard N Marak, has raised concerns over the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

England take on Denmark

SPORTS 0
Frankfurt, June 19: England faces Denmark on Thursday as...

Italy, Spain meet for the fifth European C’ship in a row

SPORTS 0
Dusseldorf , June 19: Defending champion Italy plays Spain...

Portugal snatch last-gasp win against Czech Republic

SPORTS 0
LEIPZIG, June 19: Francisco Conceicao scored a late winner...
Load more

Popular news

England take on Denmark

SPORTS 0
Frankfurt, June 19: England faces Denmark on Thursday as...

Italy, Spain meet for the fifth European C’ship in a row

SPORTS 0
Dusseldorf , June 19: Defending champion Italy plays Spain...

Portugal snatch last-gasp win against Czech Republic

SPORTS 0
LEIPZIG, June 19: Francisco Conceicao scored a late winner...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img