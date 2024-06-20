Thursday, June 20, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Kyrmen Shylla, A L Hek take stocks of damages caused by incessant rain in Jaintia hills region

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Jowai, June 20: Meghalaya Minister for Revenue & Disaster Management  Kyrmen Shyllaalong with Cabinet colleague  A L Hek visited West Jaintia Hills District on Thursday to conduct a review meeting on disaster related issues caused by incessant rain over the last few days in both West and East Jaintia Hills Districts.

The meeting was attended by West Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner BS Sohliya, East Jaintia Hills DC Abhilash Baranwal,  concerned SDOs, BDOs  among other.

Cabinet Minister A L Hek stated in the meeting that the purpose of their visit was to assess recent damages caused to property, roads infrastructure by monsoon train and to promptly compile an inventory and provide immediate relief within 48 hours utilizing available funding without delay to ensure that quick assistance reaches those affected.

During the review meeting, Kyrmen Shylla stressed that the relevant departments should act immediately during natural calamities instead of waiting for the disaster management teams to intervene. The minister emphasized that immediate response by the concerned departments to provide timely assistance to the affected individuals and also to carry out necessary repairs promptly.

Previous article
Assam Skill University to be fully functional in 2025: CM
Next article
TRAI releases recommendations for formulation of National Broadcasting Policy 2024
