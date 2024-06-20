Thursday, June 20, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Musiala, Gündogan shine as Germany beat Hungary 2-0

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Stuttgart, June 19: Germany have momentum and, on current evidence, the dead-eyed edge of old. This was not quite the effervescent night’s football they produced against Scotland but it was more than enough to impress a lively crowd who, by the end, sensed they could start to believe.
Goals midway through each half saw off a Hungary side that played well but missed chances at key moments, particularly when Barnabas Varga fluffed a glorious opportunity to equalise.
Jamal Musiala, born here in Stuttgart, continued his dazzling form with the first and quality told again when the influential Ilkay Gündogan wrapped things up. Hungary had been presented as dark horses for a long run at Euro 2024 but their prospects of further participation now hang by the slimmest of threads.
This was another vibrant spectacle at a tournament that has, in the stands, presented a gorgeous summer collage. Barely anybody in the arena had arrived without national colours and there was further pleasure to be taken in the fact that, while the presence of around 20,000 Hungary supporters meant the occasion was deemed high risk by police, no significant flashpoints were reported in the buildup.
Germany added to the palate by giving their pink-based second strip a tournament debut. They took 10 minutes to work their way into what quickly became another pulsating, incident-packed half of football but Musiala’s goal had been signposted. Further down, Peter Gulacsi saved at point-blank range from Kai Havertz. (Agencies)

Previous article
Albania score stoppage time equaliser to hold Croatia
Next article
Portugal snatch last-gasp win against Czech Republic
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

England take on Denmark

Frankfurt, June 19: England faces Denmark on Thursday as the leader of Group C at the European Championship...
SPORTS

Italy, Spain meet for the fifth European C’ship in a row

Dusseldorf , June 19: Defending champion Italy plays Spain on Thursday in one of the most anticipated games...
SPORTS

Portugal snatch last-gasp win against Czech Republic

LEIPZIG, June 19: Francisco Conceicao scored a late winner as Portugal fought back from a goal down to...
MEGHALAYA

Implementation of ANVC pact can resolve ‘rift’, says Bernard

SHILLONG, June 19: State BJP vice president and Tura MDC, Bernard N Marak, has raised concerns over the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

England take on Denmark

SPORTS 0
Frankfurt, June 19: England faces Denmark on Thursday as...

Italy, Spain meet for the fifth European C’ship in a row

SPORTS 0
Dusseldorf , June 19: Defending champion Italy plays Spain...

Portugal snatch last-gasp win against Czech Republic

SPORTS 0
LEIPZIG, June 19: Francisco Conceicao scored a late winner...
Load more

Popular news

England take on Denmark

SPORTS 0
Frankfurt, June 19: England faces Denmark on Thursday as...

Italy, Spain meet for the fifth European C’ship in a row

SPORTS 0
Dusseldorf , June 19: Defending champion Italy plays Spain...

Portugal snatch last-gasp win against Czech Republic

SPORTS 0
LEIPZIG, June 19: Francisco Conceicao scored a late winner...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img