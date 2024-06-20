Musiala, Gündogan shine as Germany beat Hungary 2-0

Stuttgart, June 19: Germany have momentum and, on current evidence, the dead-eyed edge of old. This was not quite the effervescent night’s football they produced against Scotland but it was more than enough to impress a lively crowd who, by the end, sensed they could start to believe.

Goals midway through each half saw off a Hungary side that played well but missed chances at key moments, particularly when Barnabas Varga fluffed a glorious opportunity to equalise.

Jamal Musiala, born here in Stuttgart, continued his dazzling form with the first and quality told again when the influential Ilkay Gündogan wrapped things up. Hungary had been presented as dark horses for a long run at Euro 2024 but their prospects of further participation now hang by the slimmest of threads.

This was another vibrant spectacle at a tournament that has, in the stands, presented a gorgeous summer collage. Barely anybody in the arena had arrived without national colours and there was further pleasure to be taken in the fact that, while the presence of around 20,000 Hungary supporters meant the occasion was deemed high risk by police, no significant flashpoints were reported in the buildup.

Germany added to the palate by giving their pink-based second strip a tournament debut. They took 10 minutes to work their way into what quickly became another pulsating, incident-packed half of football but Musiala’s goal had been signposted. Further down, Peter Gulacsi saved at point-blank range from Kai Havertz. (Agencies)