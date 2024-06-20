Thursday, June 20, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Portugal snatch last-gasp win against Czech Republic

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

LEIPZIG, June 19: Francisco Conceicao scored a late winner as Portugal fought back from a goal down to beat Czech Republic in their Euro 2024 opener in Leipzig.
Roberto Martinez’s side are one of the tournament favourites after winning every game during qualifying, but they left it late to see off their dogged opponents.
The Czech Republic had spent much of the game defending in their own half but stunned Portugal when Lukas Provod’s whipped second-half strike flew into the far corner.
But their hopes of victory were dashed soon after as goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek parried Nuno Mendes’ header and the ball bounced off Robin Hranac and into the back of his own net.
Diogo Jota had a goal ruled out for offside late on, but Portugal were celebrating in stoppage time when Conceicao struck.The goal ensured Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo marked his appearance at a record sixth European Championship with a memorable win. Portugal had been in good form heading into this tournament and optimism among their sizeable following in Leipzig was high that they could add to their 2016 European Championship win.
That confidence looked well placed as they dominated from the outset of this game, keeping the Czech Republic pegged back. (Agencies)

Previous article
Musiala, Gündogan shine as Germany beat Hungary 2-0
Next article
Italy, Spain meet for the fifth European C’ship in a row
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

England take on Denmark

Frankfurt, June 19: England faces Denmark on Thursday as the leader of Group C at the European Championship...
SPORTS

Italy, Spain meet for the fifth European C’ship in a row

Dusseldorf , June 19: Defending champion Italy plays Spain on Thursday in one of the most anticipated games...
MEGHALAYA

Implementation of ANVC pact can resolve ‘rift’, says Bernard

SHILLONG, June 19: State BJP vice president and Tura MDC, Bernard N Marak, has raised concerns over the...
SPORTS

Musiala, Gündogan shine as Germany beat Hungary 2-0

Stuttgart, June 19: Germany have momentum and, on current evidence, the dead-eyed edge of old. This was not...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

England take on Denmark

SPORTS 0
Frankfurt, June 19: England faces Denmark on Thursday as...

Italy, Spain meet for the fifth European C’ship in a row

SPORTS 0
Dusseldorf , June 19: Defending champion Italy plays Spain...

Implementation of ANVC pact can resolve ‘rift’, says Bernard

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 19: State BJP vice president and Tura...
Load more

Popular news

England take on Denmark

SPORTS 0
Frankfurt, June 19: England faces Denmark on Thursday as...

Italy, Spain meet for the fifth European C’ship in a row

SPORTS 0
Dusseldorf , June 19: Defending champion Italy plays Spain...

Implementation of ANVC pact can resolve ‘rift’, says Bernard

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, June 19: State BJP vice president and Tura...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img