Friday, June 21, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Department, contractor meet Chibinang residents over JJM complaints, assure resolution

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Tura, June 21: Following complaints of incomplete Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) as well as non availability of water in several villages under Chibinang near Phulbari in West Garo Hills (WGH), officials from the department (PHE) as well as the contractor assigned the project visited the affected areas promising to ensure their grievances were worked on.

Earlier residents of Bholarbhita,Bangalkhata, Charbataprara , Borshibanda, Lower Nalbari and Haribhanga had raised several complaints with regard to them not receiving drinking water through the JJM project.

The projects are being undertaken by BAC Infratech.

As per residents who met the officials, the in-charge assured for the speedy completion of incomplete FHTC very soon. The villagers sought the early completion of the projects in flood prone areas as these would be the worst hit.

“We requested him for the early completion of FHTC in the flood prone villages like Haribhanga, Charbataprara, Purnagar , Moulakandki, Borshibanda, Lower Nalbari and some parts of Bholarbhita which they assured us to look into and complete as well as provide running water in these areas,” informed local resident, Ishraful Hopque.

Another complaint raised was the feeder line lying without support near the Rongai River which was in danger of being washed away during flash floods. This too was agreed upon by BAC who stated that the lines would be fixed with support.

The villagers expressed their satisfaction at the explanation and support provided by the company and the PHE department, who met the villagers on Jun 18.

“In villages that are already getting FHTC water, the quality has been good. We hope a similar quality is maintained in the rest of the areas,” added Hoque.

Previous article
Ambubachi Mela begins at Kamakhya Temple on June 22
Next article
NDTV partners Google, new user growth up by 24 per cent
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Selfies with PM Modi, dauntless spirit of Kashmir residents mark 10th Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar

New Delhi, June 21: Thousands of spirited Kashmir locals, motivated by the energising words of Prime Minister Narendra...
NATIONAL

Total financial involvement in Bengal ration distribution case Rs 10K crore: ED tells court

Kolkata, June 21: The total financial involvement in the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal ranges to...
NATIONAL

NEET row: ABVP calls for exemplary action against guilty, demands CBI probe into paper leaks

New Delhi, June 21: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh...
NATIONAL

NTA postpones Joint CSIR-UGC-NET 2024

New Delhi, June 21: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the postponement of the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Selfies with PM Modi, dauntless spirit of Kashmir residents mark 10th Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 21: Thousands of spirited Kashmir locals,...

Total financial involvement in Bengal ration distribution case Rs 10K crore: ED tells court

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 21: The total financial involvement in the...

NEET row: ABVP calls for exemplary action against guilty, demands CBI probe into paper leaks

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 21: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad...
Load more

Popular news

Selfies with PM Modi, dauntless spirit of Kashmir residents mark 10th Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 21: Thousands of spirited Kashmir locals,...

Total financial involvement in Bengal ration distribution case Rs 10K crore: ED tells court

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 21: The total financial involvement in the...

NEET row: ABVP calls for exemplary action against guilty, demands CBI probe into paper leaks

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 21: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img