Department, contractor meet Chibinang residents over JJM complaints, assure resolution

Tura, June 21: Following complaints of incomplete Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) as well as non availability of water in several villages under Chibinang near Phulbari in West Garo Hills (WGH), officials from the department (PHE) as well as the contractor assigned the project visited the affected areas promising to ensure their grievances were worked on.

Earlier residents of Bholarbhita,Bangalkhata, Charbataprara , Borshibanda, Lower Nalbari and Haribhanga had raised several complaints with regard to them not receiving drinking water through the JJM project.

The projects are being undertaken by BAC Infratech.

As per residents who met the officials, the in-charge assured for the speedy completion of incomplete FHTC very soon. The villagers sought the early completion of the projects in flood prone areas as these would be the worst hit.

“We requested him for the early completion of FHTC in the flood prone villages like Haribhanga, Charbataprara, Purnagar , Moulakandki, Borshibanda, Lower Nalbari and some parts of Bholarbhita which they assured us to look into and complete as well as provide running water in these areas,” informed local resident, Ishraful Hopque.

Another complaint raised was the feeder line lying without support near the Rongai River which was in danger of being washed away during flash floods. This too was agreed upon by BAC who stated that the lines would be fixed with support.

The villagers expressed their satisfaction at the explanation and support provided by the company and the PHE department, who met the villagers on Jun 18.

“In villages that are already getting FHTC water, the quality has been good. We hope a similar quality is maintained in the rest of the areas,” added Hoque.