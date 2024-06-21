Friday, June 21, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Ambubachi Mela begins at Kamakhya Temple on June 22

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, June 21: No VIP passes will be issued for attending the Ambubachi Mela, which begins at the Kamakhya Temple here on Saturday, with the administration making it mandatory for all visitors, including VIPs, to queue like regular attendees.

For smooth conduct of the annual festival, which concludes on June 26, restrictions have been imposed for commuters on the main road leading to Kamakhya, which will be closed at 8pm while the stretch from Pandu Road to Kamakhya Hilltop will be closed at 9 pm.

Shuttle services and vehicular movement will not run on the Kamakhya Main Road, but will be available only on the Pandu to Kamakhya route. No vehicles will be allowed to ply on the road, except ambulances and utility vehicles,” an official statement issued here said.

Strict regulations for food and water distribution to visitors by institutions would have to be maintained with no arbitrary distribution allowed,” it said.

Notably, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation has been assigned the role of maintaining street lighting and ensuring regular cleaning of the temple, camps and other places in its vicinity.

The PHE department has arranged sufficient toilets/ bio-toilets/ bathrooms in all the camps, and on the Kamakhya foothills, Kamakhya hill top and both the pathways from foothills to Kamakhya Hill top. Barricades have been put up at certain locations on the road leading up to the temple.

“Arrangements of carpet for pedestrians on the road from Prashanti Tourist Lodge Kamakhya to Kamakhya Main Gate have been made while counters for shoe stalls are in place at Nilachal Flyover, Maligaon and at Bangshibagan on the way to Kamakhya Temple via Pandu Road. Devotees have been requested to keep their shoes in the respective counters,” the statement said

Besides, health camps are being set up in all the camps, Kamakhya foothills, Kamakhya hill top and both the pathways from foothills to Kamakhya Hill top. Mini ambulance service is also being arranged in case of emergency during the mela.

“PWD (electrical) and APDCL will provide lighting in all major routes and link roads and ensure adequate and uninterrupted power supply during mela,” the statement said.

Previous article
Alleged anomalies in NEET exam: Assam Cong stages sit-in demo in Guwahati
Next article
Department, contractor meet Chibinang residents over JJM complaints, assure resolution
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Selfies with PM Modi, dauntless spirit of Kashmir residents mark 10th Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar

New Delhi, June 21: Thousands of spirited Kashmir locals, motivated by the energising words of Prime Minister Narendra...
NATIONAL

Total financial involvement in Bengal ration distribution case Rs 10K crore: ED tells court

Kolkata, June 21: The total financial involvement in the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal ranges to...
NATIONAL

NEET row: ABVP calls for exemplary action against guilty, demands CBI probe into paper leaks

New Delhi, June 21: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh...
NATIONAL

NTA postpones Joint CSIR-UGC-NET 2024

New Delhi, June 21: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the postponement of the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Selfies with PM Modi, dauntless spirit of Kashmir residents mark 10th Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 21: Thousands of spirited Kashmir locals,...

Total financial involvement in Bengal ration distribution case Rs 10K crore: ED tells court

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 21: The total financial involvement in the...

NEET row: ABVP calls for exemplary action against guilty, demands CBI probe into paper leaks

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 21: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad...
Load more

Popular news

Selfies with PM Modi, dauntless spirit of Kashmir residents mark 10th Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 21: Thousands of spirited Kashmir locals,...

Total financial involvement in Bengal ration distribution case Rs 10K crore: ED tells court

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 21: The total financial involvement in the...

NEET row: ABVP calls for exemplary action against guilty, demands CBI probe into paper leaks

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 21: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img