Ambubachi Mela begins at Kamakhya Temple on June 22

Guwahati, June 21: No VIP passes will be issued for attending the Ambubachi Mela, which begins at the Kamakhya Temple here on Saturday, with the administration making it mandatory for all visitors, including VIPs, to queue like regular attendees.

For smooth conduct of the annual festival, which concludes on June 26, restrictions have been imposed for commuters on the main road leading to Kamakhya, which will be closed at 8pm while the stretch from Pandu Road to Kamakhya Hilltop will be closed at 9 pm.

“Shuttle services and vehicular movement will not run on the Kamakhya Main Road, but will be available only on the Pandu to Kamakhya route. No vehicles will be allowed to ply on the road, except ambulances and utility vehicles,” an official statement issued here said.

“Strict regulations for food and water distribution to visitors by institutions would have to be maintained with no arbitrary distribution allowed,” it said.

Notably, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation has been assigned the role of maintaining street lighting and ensuring regular cleaning of the temple, camps and other places in its vicinity.

The PHE department has arranged sufficient toilets/ bio-toilets/ bathrooms in all the camps, and on the Kamakhya foothills, Kamakhya hill top and both the pathways from foothills to Kamakhya Hill top. Barricades have been put up at certain locations on the road leading up to the temple.

“Arrangements of carpet for pedestrians on the road from Prashanti Tourist Lodge Kamakhya to Kamakhya Main Gate have been made while counters for shoe stalls are in place at Nilachal Flyover, Maligaon and at Bangshibagan on the way to Kamakhya Temple via Pandu Road. Devotees have been requested to keep their shoes in the respective counters,” the statement said

Besides, health camps are being set up in all the camps, Kamakhya foothills, Kamakhya hill top and both the pathways from foothills to Kamakhya Hill top. Mini ambulance service is also being arranged in case of emergency during the mela.

“PWD (electrical) and APDCL will provide lighting in all major routes and link roads and ensure adequate and uninterrupted power supply during mela,” the statement said.