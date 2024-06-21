Friday, June 21, 2024
Technology

EV startups from India, EU pitch innovative tech in battery recycling

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, June 21: In a bid to enhance the Electric Vehicle (EV) landscape and ecosystems in India and Europe, the India-European Union Trade and Technology Council (TTC)  organised an event, featuring 12 high-impact startups in battery recycling technologies for EVs.

 

An independent committee of experts from each side shortlisted these 12 startups through a rigorous process based on scientific merit, market readiness, and prospects for cooperation.

 

“The initiative aligns with India and the EU’s commitment to promote a sustainable agenda, foster innovation, and forge stronger economic relations between India and the European Union,” said Office of Principal Scientific Advisor to the government of India in a statement.

 

The event offered the startups/SMEs an exclusive platform to pitch their innovative technologies.

 

Start-ups operating across the battery recycling value chain, covering collection to valuable mineral extraction participated in the matchmaking event.

 

“This matchmaking event brings together the best talents and technologies in the battery recycling space on both sides, giving them an exclusive platform for exchange, networking, and prospective investments,” said Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Central government.

 

“We believe the exchange trip, awarded to three Indian and three EU start-ups, to visit EV battery recycling facilities on either side would be highly beneficial,” he added.

 

Marc Lemaitre, Director-General for Research and Innovation at the European Commission, emphasised the importance of an innovation-led EU-India partnership.

 

“This matchmaking event is such a step by bringing together innovative startups from both regions that want to scale up green solutions under the umbrella of the EU-India Trade and Technology Council,” said Lemaitre.

 

As a next step, three start-ups each from India and EU will be awarded the opportunity to visit the EU and India, respectively for a week-long market immersion experience.

 

The India-EU TTC was first announced by the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2022,

 

It is a key forum to deepen the strategic partnership on trade and technology between the two partners. (IANS)

Space startups up 200X in just 2 years, India’s share in global space to rise 4X by 2030
