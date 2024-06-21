Friday, June 21, 2024
spot_img
Technology

Space startups up 200X in just 2 years, India’s share in global space to rise 4X by 2030

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 21: There has been a massive 200 times increase in the number of space startups in the last two years owing to the major policy decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open up the space sector, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, has said.

 

According to the minister, the move also allowed public-private participation in a big way, adding that the share of India in the global space economy by 2030 is going to rise four times in comparison to 2021.

 

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the 100-day action plan of the Department of Space, the minister took stock of the present status, the opportunities and future space missions of India’s space sector.

 

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, his team and senior officials were present in the meeting.

 

“Space startups have increased from 1 in 2022 to nearly 200 in 2024, witnessing an unprecedented rise of 200 times in these years,” said Minister Singh.

 

In 2023, nearly Rs 1,000 crore was invested in the space sector of India in just about eight months.

 

Further, the industry caters to nearly 450 MSMEs affirming the PM’s vision of “Sabka Prayas” during the Amrit kaal period.

 

Giving further insights into the space sector, Dr Jitendra Singh said the share of India in the global space economy by 2030 is going to rise four times in comparison to 2021.

 

In 2021, the Indian space industry contributed 2 per cent to the global share. This is expected to rise to 8 per cent by 2030 and further to 15 per cent by the year 2047. (IANS)

Previous article
Indian CEOs prioritise tech investments, including towards AI: report
Next article
EV startups from India, EU pitch innovative tech in battery recycling
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Delhi HC stays trial court’s order for CM Kejriwal’s bail release in excise policy case

New Delhi, June 21: In a turn of events, the Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the release...
Technology

EV startups from India, EU pitch innovative tech in battery recycling

Shillong, June 21: In a bid to enhance the Electric Vehicle (EV) landscape and ecosystems in India and...
NATIONAL

Ahead of Sonakshi’s wedding, father Shatrughan dines with Zaheer Iqbal and family

Shillong, June 21: Putting all rumours to rest actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha finally made an appearance with Zaheer Iqbal,...
Business

Sensex trades higher led by IT stocks

Shillong, June 21: Indian equity indices opened in green on Friday as Infosys, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra were...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Delhi HC stays trial court’s order for CM Kejriwal’s bail release in excise policy case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 21: In a turn of events,...

EV startups from India, EU pitch innovative tech in battery recycling

Technology 0
Shillong, June 21: In a bid to enhance the...

Ahead of Sonakshi’s wedding, father Shatrughan dines with Zaheer Iqbal and family

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 21: Putting all rumours to rest actor-politician...
Load more

Popular news

Delhi HC stays trial court’s order for CM Kejriwal’s bail release in excise policy case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 21: In a turn of events,...

EV startups from India, EU pitch innovative tech in battery recycling

Technology 0
Shillong, June 21: In a bid to enhance the...

Ahead of Sonakshi’s wedding, father Shatrughan dines with Zaheer Iqbal and family

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, June 21: Putting all rumours to rest actor-politician...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img