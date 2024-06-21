Friday, June 21, 2024
SPORTS

Former India pacer David Johnson no more

By: Agencies

Date:

BENGALURU, June 20: Former India pacer David Johnson has died after falling from the balcony of his fourth-floor apartment here and an investigation is being conducted to figure out if it is a case of suicide, a police official said on Thursday.
He was 52 and is survived by his wife and two children. As per currently available details, Johnson, who was running a cricket academy near his home, had not been keeping well in recent times.
“We were informed that he had fallen from the fourth floor of his apartment building. He was taken to a hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead,” a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official said.
A police official said the death is being investigated.
“It is believed that 52-year-old David Jude Johnson fell from his Apartment in Kanaka Sri Layout in Kothanur giving rise to the suspicion of suicide,” a police official said.
In his prime, Johnson, who played two Tests and 39 First-Class matches, was the member of a formidable Karnataka bowling unit that also featured Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad and Dodda Ganesh.
Legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble condoled his one-time teammate’s death.
Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, too extended his condolences to the bereaved family. (PTI)

