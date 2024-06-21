Friday, June 21, 2024
SPORTS

Hockey India names 27 core probables for pre-Olympic camp

By: Agencies

Date:

BENGALURU, June 20: Hockey India on Thursday decided to keep faith in its proven performers while announcing a 27-strong list of men’s team core probables for a pre-Olympic national camp which will be conducted from June 21 to July 8 at the SAI centre here.
India are placed in a tough Pool B in the Olympics along side Belgium, Argentina, New Zealand, Australia and Ireland. The Tokyo Games bronze-winners will start their Olympic campaign against New Zealand on July 27.
The Indian team is returning to the national camp after a successful outing in the FIH Hockey Pro League, where it currently occupies the fourth spot after earning 24 points from 16 matches.
Indian men’s hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton feels the Pro League outing against top teams of the world was a great experience for his side.
Indian men’s hockey team 27-member core group:
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Amir Ali Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Araijeet Singh Hundal. (PTI)

