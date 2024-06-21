Goldie Hawn says it would be fun to make a movie with her famous family

Oscar and Golden Globe-winning actress Goldie Hawn expressed her desire to work on a project with her famous family, stating it would be fun and crazy. In a new interview, the actress expressed her desire to work with family members, including her husband Kurt Russell and her children Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, and Wyatt Russell. “What I would love, actually, before we all get too old- (it) would be so great to do a movie together,” Hawn said during an appearance on the Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast. Hawn brought up the idea after podcast host Ripa suggested that her family should star in a reality show, reports deadline.com. (IANS)