Friday, June 21, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Goldie Hawn says it would be fun to make a movie with her famous family

By: Agencies

Oscar and Golden Globe-winning actress Goldie Hawn expressed her desire to work on a project with her famous family, stating it would be fun and crazy. In a new interview, the actress expressed her desire to work with family members, including her husband Kurt Russell and her children Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, and Wyatt Russell. “What I would love, actually, before we all get too old- (it) would be so great to do a movie together,” Hawn said during an appearance on the Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast. Hawn brought up the idea after podcast host Ripa suggested that her family should star in a reality show, reports deadline.com. (IANS)

Previous article
Jennifer Hudson talks about discovering her father had 27 kids, dreams of meeting them
Next article
Trailer of Mirzapur season 3 is finally out
