Friday, June 21, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Trailer of Mirzapur season 3 is finally out

Fans who have been waiting to get updates about Mirzapur 3 with bated breath can now finally heave a sigh of relief as the trailer of the upcoming season is finally out. In the action-packed trailer, Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal) could be seen trying his best to establish his hold over Purvanchal. It seems like he can go to any extent to get the throne. Actors like Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Vijay Varma also left a mark with their presence in the trailer. At the end of the trailer, actor Pankaj Tripathi emerges from the shadows and promises to reclaim the empire. (ANI)

