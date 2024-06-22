AMU Professor conducts faculty development programme at USTM

Guwahati, June 22: A week-long Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Training on Application of SPSS for Data Analysis in Research” was inaugurated on Thursday at the NKC Auditorium of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM).

The FDP has been organized by the PQH School of Education in association with IQAC Cell & Research Division of USTM and will continue till 26th June 2024. Prof. (Dr.) S M Khan, Dept. of Psychology, Aligarh Muslim University is the resource person for this program. The inaugural session was graced by Chancellor Shri Mahbubul Hoque, Prof. (Dr.) S M Khan, and Prof. Gayatree Goswamee, Dean, PQH School of Education, USTM, apart from others, according to a Press release.

Two books were released during the inaugural of the programme. The book titled “Industrial & Organizational Psychology” has been authored by Dr Zulfiqar Ullah Siddiqui, Assistant Professor, PQHSE. The other book titled “Technology in the Practice of School Psychology” has been authored by Dr. Panch Ramalingum, Prof., Department of Psychology, Pondicherry University, Dr Jerina Begum, Associate Prof USTM, and Punita Borpujari Deori, Assistant Prof, USTM.

Ms. Punita Borpujari Deori, Assistant Professor and Coordinator of the FDP, set the tone for the event by presenting the objectives and structure of the FDP highlighting its significance in enhancing research capabilities among faculty members and research scholars. Around 90 faculty and research scholars from across the country are attending the programme in a hybrid mode. In a ceremonial gesture, the dignitaries lit the traditional lamp. Prof. Gayatree Goswamee delivered the welcome address setting the stage for an enriching learning experience.

Mahbabul Hoque addressed the gathering emphasizing the importance of robust data analysis skills in contemporary research and the critical role of SPSS software in achieving accurate and reliable results. Dr. Zulfiqar U. Siddiqui, Asst. Professor and Organizing Secretary provided a brief introduction of the resource person Prof. S.M. Khan from AMU. Prof. Khan shared his insights on the application of SPSS in research, underscoring its practical benefits and widespread usage. Prof. Khan was felicitated in recognition of his invaluable contribution to the field of psychology and research.

Prof. Omar Mehdi Hussain from PQSE, USTM, appreciated the efforts of all involved and looking forward to a fruitful week of learning and development. The inaugural session concluded with a vote of thanks by Ms. Pallabi Das, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, USTM, expressing gratitude to all dignitaries, participants, and organizers for their contributions to the successful commencement of the FDP. Following the inauguration, different technical sessions began where participants were given hands-on training on the application of SPSS.