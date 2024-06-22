GST Council okays uniform 12 per cent GST on milk cans, cartons, water sprinklers

New Delhi, June 22: The GST Council meeting held on Saturday recommended a uniform GST rate of 12 per cent on all milk cans whether they be made of steel, iron, or aluminum, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Milk cans will be governed by a standard measurement and not by the material they are made of, in order to avoid ambiguity, the Finance Minister said. They are called milk cans but wherever they are used, that will be the rate applicable so that no disputes arise out of it, she added.

The council also recommended a uniform GST rate of 12 per cent on all carton boxes and cases of both corrugated and non-corrugated paper or paper board. This will in particular help the apple growers of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. A uniform 12 per cent GST has also been recommended on all types of water sprinklers including fire water sprinklers, she added.

IANS