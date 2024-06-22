Sunday, June 23, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

RBI organizes financial literacy camp at Songsak in EGH

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Williamnagar, Jun 22 : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Shillong, organized a one-day Field Level Financial Literacy Camp in collaboration with Bakdil NGO and NABARD at Spark Hills, Songsak, on 21 June where the bankers, Self Help Groups (SGHs) and other stake-holders participated in large numbers.

The chief guest of the occasion, Olden Nongphlu, General Manager, OIC, RBI, highlighted the need to organize the field level financial literacy camp and the importance of internet connectivity in financial transactions. He also urged the people of the region to be careful of fraudsters while doing online financial transactions.

The Block Development Officer (BDO), Songsak C&amp;RD Block, while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the Govt. schemes and projects available in the block and urged the local people to avail the benefits made available in the literacy camp while the Regional Manager, SBI, Garo Hills Region, highlighted the schemes being implemented by the SBI for which aadhar linking is mandatory.

The General Manager, Meghalaya Rural Bank (MRB), Williamnagar, Evarina Lyngdoh,

highlighted the services being provided by MRB and social security schemes. She also stressed on the need to link aadhar with bank accounts while Moidul Islam, LDM, SBI, Williamnagar, highlighted the problems being faced by the SBI in East Garo Hills and urged the General Manager, OIC, RBI, to initiate action for opening more SBI branches in the district.

Sharmistha Mazumder, Manager, RBI, Shillong, highlighted the importance of having bank accounts and accidental insurance. Further, she also made aware of the roles and functions of RBI, grievance redressal mechanism in banking, precautionary measures against various types of financial frauds and the way forward on cashless economy.

The others who spoke on the day included Development Officer of Meghalaya Cooperative Apex Bank (MCAB) and DDM, NABARD.

Previous article
MSLSA organizes mega camp, launches back to school campaign in Williamnagar
Next article
GST Council okays uniform 12 per cent GST on milk cans, cartons, water sprinklers
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Invisible foreign forces conspired to prevent PM Modi’s third term in office: Shobha Karandlaje

Bengaluru, June 22: Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises,...
INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh PM Hasina calls on President Murmu before wrapping up India visit

New Delhi, June 22:  Visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati...
NATIONAL

Govt rolling out pan-India biometric authentication to prevent GST fraud

New Delhi, June 22: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council at its 53rd meeting on Saturday decided...
NATIONAL

GST Council okays uniform 12 per cent GST on milk cans, cartons, water sprinklers

New Delhi, June 22: The GST Council meeting held on Saturday recommended a uniform GST rate of 12...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Invisible foreign forces conspired to prevent PM Modi’s third term in office: Shobha Karandlaje

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, June 22: Union Minister of State for Labour...

Bangladesh PM Hasina calls on President Murmu before wrapping up India visit

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 22:  Visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh...

Govt rolling out pan-India biometric authentication to prevent GST fraud

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 22: The Goods and Services Tax...
Load more

Popular news

Invisible foreign forces conspired to prevent PM Modi’s third term in office: Shobha Karandlaje

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, June 22: Union Minister of State for Labour...

Bangladesh PM Hasina calls on President Murmu before wrapping up India visit

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 22:  Visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh...

Govt rolling out pan-India biometric authentication to prevent GST fraud

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 22: The Goods and Services Tax...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img