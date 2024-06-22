RBI organizes financial literacy camp at Songsak in EGH

Williamnagar, Jun 22 : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Shillong, organized a one-day Field Level Financial Literacy Camp in collaboration with Bakdil NGO and NABARD at Spark Hills, Songsak, on 21 June where the bankers, Self Help Groups (SGHs) and other stake-holders participated in large numbers.

The chief guest of the occasion, Olden Nongphlu, General Manager, OIC, RBI, highlighted the need to organize the field level financial literacy camp and the importance of internet connectivity in financial transactions. He also urged the people of the region to be careful of fraudsters while doing online financial transactions.

The Block Development Officer (BDO), Songsak C&RD Block, while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the Govt. schemes and projects available in the block and urged the local people to avail the benefits made available in the literacy camp while the Regional Manager, SBI, Garo Hills Region, highlighted the schemes being implemented by the SBI for which aadhar linking is mandatory.

The General Manager, Meghalaya Rural Bank (MRB), Williamnagar, Evarina Lyngdoh,

highlighted the services being provided by MRB and social security schemes. She also stressed on the need to link aadhar with bank accounts while Moidul Islam, LDM, SBI, Williamnagar, highlighted the problems being faced by the SBI in East Garo Hills and urged the General Manager, OIC, RBI, to initiate action for opening more SBI branches in the district.

Sharmistha Mazumder, Manager, RBI, Shillong, highlighted the importance of having bank accounts and accidental insurance. Further, she also made aware of the roles and functions of RBI, grievance redressal mechanism in banking, precautionary measures against various types of financial frauds and the way forward on cashless economy.

The others who spoke on the day included Development Officer of Meghalaya Cooperative Apex Bank (MCAB) and DDM, NABARD.