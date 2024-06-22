Saturday, June 22, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Transcending seas and space, PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina launch futuristic India-Bangladesh partnership

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, June 22: Setting a futuristic vision for bilateral cooperation in new areas, India and Bangladesh concluded 10 agreements following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina at the Hyderabad House here on Saturday.

Turning the historic relationship between the two neighbouring countries into a transformational partnership, both leaders jointly agreed to the India-Bangladesh shared vision for the future, including enhanced connectivity, commerce, and collaboration for shared prosperity.

The vision document for a futuristic partnership between India and Bangladesh seeks to realise respective national development visions of having a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 and a ‘Smart Bangladesh’ by 2041.

Two other futuristic and forward-looking documents – ‘Shared Vision for India Bangladesh Digital Partnership’ and ‘Green Partnership for Sustainable Future’ – were also agreed upon between the two sides. MoUs on maritime cooperation and blue economy; space cooperation; railway connectivity; oceanography; and cooperation concerning military education in strategic and operational studies were also signed.

As many as three MoUs were renewed on cooperation in health and medicine, disaster management, and fisheries. Both the PMs also agreed to intensify engagement in counter-terrorism, counter-radicalisation, and peaceful management of the long land border.

With connectivity being one of the most significant pillars of the India-Bangladesh partnership, it was also decided to start a new passenger train between Rajshahi and Kolkata, while the trial run for a goods train on Bangladesh Railway from Gede-Darshana to Haldibari–Chilahati cross-border interchange point is planned for next month.

“This will also help sub-regional connectivity with Bhutan. We will also start a bus service from Kolkata to Chittagong,” said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra after the meeting between the two Prime Ministers. The two sides also exchanged an MoU on space technology that seeks to establish collaboration for the launch of a jointly-developed small satellite for Bangladesh on India’s launch vehicle.

In terms of bilateral partnership on river management, a joint technical committee has been formed to initiate discussions for the renewal of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty of 1996. “We will also undertake the management and conservation of Teesta River inside Bangladesh with suitable Indian assistance,” said the Indian Foreign Secretary.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s commitment to realising Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s vision of a stable, prosperous, and progressive Bangladesh while asserting that New Delhi will continue to give the highest priority to its relations with Dhaka.

“Bangladesh is India’s largest development partner and lies at the confluence of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, Act East policy, Vision SAGAR, and Indo-Pacific vision. Together, we have completed many important public welfare projects in the last one year,” PM Modi said after holding talks with the visiting Bangladesh PM. PM Modi also said that both countries have prepared a futuristic vision for cooperation in new areas.

“The youth of both countries will benefit from the consensus reached on cooperation in areas such as green partnership, digital partnership, blue economy, and space,” said Prime Minister Modi. “We welcome Bangladesh’s decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. We will also continue our cooperation in other regional and international fora, including BIMSTEC,” he added.

The two leaders have met each other 10 times since 2019, making unprecedented transformations in the relationship which has served as a role model for neighbourhood partnership. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted that the State visit of the Bangladesh PM reflects the depth of Bharat-Bangladesh Maitri.

“That PM Hasina is the first State guest in our new term shows the importance we attach to India-Bangladesh relationships. As PM Narendra Modi said, Bangladesh lies at the intersection of our Neighborhood First, Act East, SAGAR, and Indo-Pacific policies,” Jaishankar said in a post on X on Saturday.

“Being truly good neighbours, our ties are consolidating traditional areas and covering new ground. The agreements signed today show the breadth of our bonds. From seas to space, digital, green and health, military, rail and disaster, our two countries are collaborating across all avenues of human endeavour,” Jaishankar said while hoping that the partnership between the two nations will continue to grow under the leadership of both the leaders. IANS

Previous article
Foreign portfolio investors bullish on Indian markets, pumps Rs 23,786 crore since June 10
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Foreign portfolio investors bullish on Indian markets, pumps Rs 23,786 crore since June 10

New Delhi, June 22: Buoyed by the policy and reform continuity, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have altered their...
NATIONAL

NEET row: High-level committee formed under ex-ISRO chief for smooth conduct of exams

New Delhi, June 22: The Centre on Saturday said that it has formed a high-level committee under the...
MEGHALAYA

AMU Professor conducts faculty development programme at USTM

  Guwahati, June 22: A week-long Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Training on Application of SPSS for Data Analysis...
Environment

Assam’s grassroot conservation worker shares experiential knowledge in first IWEC

Guwahati, June 22: An experienced field staff of biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, Dibakar Nayak who has been extensively...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Foreign portfolio investors bullish on Indian markets, pumps Rs 23,786 crore since June 10

Business 0
New Delhi, June 22: Buoyed by the policy and...

NEET row: High-level committee formed under ex-ISRO chief for smooth conduct of exams

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 22: The Centre on Saturday said...

AMU Professor conducts faculty development programme at USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, June 22: A week-long Faculty Development Programme (FDP)...
Load more

Popular news

Foreign portfolio investors bullish on Indian markets, pumps Rs 23,786 crore since June 10

Business 0
New Delhi, June 22: Buoyed by the policy and...

NEET row: High-level committee formed under ex-ISRO chief for smooth conduct of exams

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 22: The Centre on Saturday said...

AMU Professor conducts faculty development programme at USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, June 22: A week-long Faculty Development Programme (FDP)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img