Monday, June 24, 2024
18th Lok Sabha set to begin today, Kiren Rijiju extends warm welcome to newly elected MPs

New Delhi, June 24: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday extended a warm welcome to the newly elected members for the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which is set to begin on Monday.

In a post on X, Rijiju expressed his readiness to assist the members and emphasised the importance of coordination for the smooth functioning of the House. “The First Session of the 18th Lok Sabha begins today, the 24th of June, 2024. I welcome all the newly elected hon’ble members.

I shall always be available to assist the members as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. I’m positively looking forward to coordination to run the House,” stated the BJP MP. Earlier in the day, BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab was sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The oath was administered by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also in attendance. Arunachal West MP Rijiju also had a courtesy meeting with T.R. Baalu, the leader of the DMK Parliamentary Party. “Had a pleasant courtesy meeting with senior Member of Parliament and Leader of DMK Parliamentary Party Thiru T.R. Baalu,” he wrote, sharing pictures of the meeting. The 18th Lok Sabha was constituted following the general elections held across India in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, 2024. The results, declared on June 4, 2024, saw the BJP securing the maximum seats at 240, followed by Congress with 99 seats. Despite falling short of the absolute majority of 272 seats, the BJP formed the government through a coalition under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This marks the third consecutive term for the PM Modi-led government at the Centre.

IANS

