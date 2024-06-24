Monday, June 24, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

India-Bangladesh MoU on military education significant: Defence Ministry

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, June 24:  The Ministry of Defence said on Monday that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, Tamil Nadu, and the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC), Mirpur, Dhaka, will go a long way in consolidating cooperation between the two countries in the field of military education.

The MoU was signed in New Delhi on Saturday during the State visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India. Both colleges impart training to officers of tri-services, preparing them for higher staff and command responsibilities.

They share a common ethos, training curriculum and methodology and face similar challenges. The MoU for cooperation in military education in strategic and operational studies is expected to further enhance bilateral defence engagements.

“This MoU will assist in enhancing professional acumen, provide deep insight into strategic affairs, assist in sharing best practices and expertise as well as augment the academic capabilities of student officers and faculty members. It will facilitate the conduct of training packages, joint seminars, faculty exchanges, and reciprocal instructor visits, to name a few,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

During their meeting at the Hyderabad House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Hasina recognised that the India-Bangladesh partnership – founded on deep historical, linguistic, cultural, and economic linkages – has strengthened over the last decade. Both leaders appreciated the significant role of the two countries in ensuring peace, stability and harmony in the region and agreed to further strengthen defence cooperation with a long-term perspective.

“In line with the plans for the modernisation of the Bangladesh armed forces, we will explore defence industrial cooperation to strengthen their capability for defence. We will continue to work closely with Bangladesh for our multifaceted military engagements of exercises, training and capability development,” read the ‘India-Bangladesh Shared Vision for Future: Enhancing Connectivity, Commerce and Collaboration for Shared Prosperity’, which was released after the meeting between the two PMs.

IANS

Previous article
Gill named captain for Zimbabwe tour; Abhishek, Jurel, Reddy, Riyan, Deshpande earn maiden call-up
Next article
Workshop on ‘Child Trafficking’ held in Tura
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

NIA chargesheets eight more in human trafficking of Bangladeshis, Rohingyas

New Delhi, June 24: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday chargesheeted eight more accused in a case...
NATIONAL

Nix NEET, restore old system of entrance exams: Bengal CM writes to PM Modi

Kolkata, June 24: West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra...
MEGHALAYA

Now union seeks 15% quota for general category

Tura, June 24: The AMMSU from Garo Hills has urged the Expert Committee on the State Reservation Policy...
MEGHALAYA

Workshop on ‘Child Trafficking’ held in Tura

Tura, June 24: A workshop relating to Campaign on Preventing and Combating "Child Trafficking 2:0 in 100 Bordering...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NIA chargesheets eight more in human trafficking of Bangladeshis, Rohingyas

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 24: The National Investigation Agency (NIA)...

Nix NEET, restore old system of entrance exams: Bengal CM writes to PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 24: West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee,...

Now union seeks 15% quota for general category

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, June 24: The AMMSU from Garo Hills has...
Load more

Popular news

NIA chargesheets eight more in human trafficking of Bangladeshis, Rohingyas

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 24: The National Investigation Agency (NIA)...

Nix NEET, restore old system of entrance exams: Bengal CM writes to PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, June 24: West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee,...

Now union seeks 15% quota for general category

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, June 24: The AMMSU from Garo Hills has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img