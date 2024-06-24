Workshop on ‘Child Trafficking’ held in Tura

Tura, June 24: A workshop relating to Campaign on Preventing and Combating “Child Trafficking 2:0 in 100 Bordering and Adjoining districts of India ” on the occasion of World Day Against Human Trafficking ” was on Monday at Circuit House Tura.

The program was organized by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in collaboration with State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and District Administration, West Garo Hills, Tura. The Programme was graced as Chief Guest by Member, MSCPCR Tiana Arengh.

During the technical session, Assistant Commissioner, West Garo Hills, C Awasthi explained in brief about ” 2:0 Campaign – Presentation on Prevention and Combating Child Trafficking” while Additional Superintendent of Police, West Garo Hills Priyanka Watre delivered the Keynote address.

Additional Deputy Commissioner and Nodal Officer, NCPCR, WGH, Saljong R Marak, District Programme Officer, CD Arengh were among others who spoke on the occasion.