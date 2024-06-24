Pending petitions delay final report

Delimitation of KHADC constituencies

SHILLONG, June 23: The delimitation tasked to re-organise the 29 constituencies of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), is waiting to dispose of two petitions before submitting its report to the council’s executive committee.

Talking to The Shillong Times on Sunday, chairman of the delimitation committee, Stralwell Kharsyiemlieh said the report is nearing completion.

He said there is a slight delay in finishing the report since the committee is yet to decide on disposing of two pending petitions received from two villages.

Replying to a query, he said the committee will decide if there is a need for a spot visit to these two villages which have submitted the petitions.

According to him, the KHADC executive committee has asked the committee to give its recommendations on the two petitions.

“We had set a deadline to submit the report by the end of June. I am confident that we will be able to submit the report by July,” Kharsyiemlieh, who is a former judge of the KHADC court, said.

It may be mentioned that the committee had faced challenges due to non-receipt of the specific electoral rolls for the district council constituencies. Instead, they were provided with the electoral rolls for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, which are not applicable for their purpose.

“The list of voters for the district council constituencies is different,” Kharsyiemlieh explained. Despite this setback, the committee proceeded with their work to avoid delays. “We needed the electoral rolls of the district council constituencies to accurately assess the number of voters and the villages attached to the existing 29 constituencies,” he added.

Governor Phagu Chauhan had earlier extended the KHADC’s term for six months from March 13, following a recommendation by the Cabinet, providing the committee with additional time to finalise its report.