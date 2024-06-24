TMC seeks action against Rakkam for ‘hate speech’

SHILLONG, June 23: The Opposition Trinamool Congress on Sunday questioned the state government’s silence on the allegations that Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma indulged in hate speech during the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

The TMC also asked the state government to file an FIR against the minister.

“It is a question of dereliction of duty and responsibility. Such speeches and statements by a member of the legislative Assembly are dangerous,” former chief minister and TMC parliamentary leader, Mukul M Sangma said.

He asked why the government has chosen to remain quiet on the issue without thinking about its serious ramifications.

“You have to ask the chief minister what action the government is taking. The deputy commissioner should have taken cognisance (of the alleged hate speech) and an FIR should have been filed,” he said, advising the government to invoke relevant laws to maintain peace and harmony.

“The speech, if analysed, threatens peace and harmony in the state,” he added.

The former CM cited the case of Manipur where provocative statements by people in responsible positions led to the ongoing ethnic conflict.

The Voice of the People Party filed an FIR against the education minister a few days ago for alleged incendiary speeches while campaigning for the Lok Sabha election in the Garo Hills “to promote hatred and ill-will among various communities” in Meghalaya.

Opposition Leader post our right: Mukul

The TMC said the status of Leader of Opposition (LO) should go to them going by the numbers. The party has five MLAs while the strength of Congress was reduced to four after Saleng A Sangma was elected to the Lok Sabha from Tura.

“It is only normal since the Speaker had appointed somebody (from another party) with the same parameters. He does not need to be consulted as it is his responsibility to follow the democratic practices and convention and ensure there is no vacuum,” the former CM said.

TMC leader Zenith Sangma aired a similar view and said the rules are in favour of the party vis-à-vis the post of LO.

“Depriving Mukul Sangma, a two-time CM and the senior most member of the Assembly, of the LO status will be a murder of democracy,” he said.