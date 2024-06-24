Monday, June 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

16-year-old drowns in Wahumkhrah

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, June 23: In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old boy from Urkaliar drowned at the Wahumkhrah on Sunday afternoon.
Police said the boy had gone swimming with two of his friends and was alone in the water when he went missing.
Four teams comprising Special Response Team and State Disaster Response Force personnel were pressed into service to trace the body.
One of the teams searched till the Mawlai Bridge for the body but without success. The search operation was called off in the evening due to the prevailing darkness and will resume on Monday morning.

MEGHALAYA

Hindujas and justice

A developed nation is materially different from an under-developed one. In several cases, the difference could be as...
MEGHALAYA

Pending petitions delay final report

Delimitation of KHADC constituencies SHILLONG, June 23: The delimitation tasked to re-organise the 29 constituencies of Khasi Hills Autonomous...
MEGHALAYA

Hek seeks GoI help to boost animal rearing, fisheries sector

NEW DELHI, June 23: Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister, AL Hek on Sunday met Union Minister of State...
MEGHALAYA

Workshop draws up plans for cleanliness of Umiam Lake

SHILLONG, June 23: Meghalaya Institute of Governance (MIG), in collaboration with the Union Christian College (UCC) and Operation...

