16-year-old drowns in Wahumkhrah

SHILLONG, June 23: In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old boy from Urkaliar drowned at the Wahumkhrah on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the boy had gone swimming with two of his friends and was alone in the water when he went missing.

Four teams comprising Special Response Team and State Disaster Response Force personnel were pressed into service to trace the body.

One of the teams searched till the Mawlai Bridge for the body but without success. The search operation was called off in the evening due to the prevailing darkness and will resume on Monday morning.