Tuesday, June 25, 2024
 8th edition of Rongali draws record audience, business for local entrepreneurs.  

Guwahati, June 25: The eighth edition of Rongali, a mega festival celebrating Northeast’s culture and traditions, ended this Sunday in the presence of a record audience.

Chief organizer of Rongali, Shyamkanu Mahanta  informed that more than one lakh people attended the last evening of the festival on Sunday while huge large crowds also gathered on Saturday and Friday.

Mahanta informed that Rongali has become a community movement, with various tribes and communities participating in Rongali and also inviting people. Due to attractive youth components in the Festival, a large number of youths participated in all the three days of the festival.

The All Assam Students’ Union president Utpal Sharma said that Rongali has become a cultural movement of the people of Assam and is the perfect blending of modernity and tradition.

Entrepreneurship was the key focus, more than 100 stalls presented by local entrepreneurs did brisk business. Rongali Entrepreneurship Awards were given to 10 entrepreneurs with lifetime achievement awards given to  Ashok Panchari ; Start Up entrepreneurs Achitra Borgohain, Nilotpal Chaudhury, Manas Bhuyan, Nameri Tea ; media and entertainment sector Ms Smitakshi Baruah ; Contractor Anil Das and music entrepreneur Tersame Mittal ; for advertising sector Nitin Jain etc.

The Chief Secretary of Assam Ravi Kota  gave away the awards. Kota, appreciated the effort of the organizer to promote entrepreneurship in Assam in this massive festival.

Rongali folk stage was graced by large showcase of various indigenous tribes such as Chutiya, Mattak, Moran, Sonowal Kachari, Deuri, Rabha,Koch Rajbonshi, Tiwa, Mising, Bodo, Karbi, Dimasa, Deshi Muslims etc,.

Ethnic food, large exhibitions of arts and sculpture were major attractions. Sixteen designers participated in Rongali Fashion Weekend, the main stage was graced by Bollywood singer Divya Kumar, Raghav Chaitnay, popular musician from the South Devi Shri Prasad, India’s top Hindi rock band Nalayak, rapper EPR and many more.

Assamese singers Priyanka Bharali, Deeplina Deka, Abhishruti Bezbaruah and many others presented along with many young musicians.

Swiggy delivery boy Pranjit Haloi started the Rongali Good vibes stage, which is now considered one of the biggest musical festivals of India.  Rongali Hip hop stage was graced by 150 artistes across North East India.

Rongali Music Award was the special attraction of Rongali this year. Dipen Baruah, the legendary singer of the state was presented with a lifetime achievement award for his timeless contribution towards Assamese music.

Bimal Borah, Minister( of Industries and Cultural Affairs of Assam was the Chief Guest of the closing session. Borah appreciated the effort to organize such a massive scale festival and urged that the festival should be organized for seven days to encourage exhibitors to create more business.

Another cabinet minister of Assam Ms Nandita Garlosa informed that Rongali has become a major platform for talents of the region. A choral music team from Dima Hasao enthralled the audience with their talents.

Actor Prastuti Parasar also participated in the fashion show and  termed Rongali  a reflection of modern Assam.

Zubeen Garg enthralled the audience on Sunday evening. Zubeen said, “I have been involved in Rongali since the beginning and we are inspired by the large public support. He mentioned that Rongali’s duration next time will be more and he urged Govt of Assam to support specially in marketing of the festival all over the country to attract more tourists.”

