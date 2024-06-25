Tuesday, June 25, 2024
CSIR-NIIST and AIIMS Delhi to work together for disposing biomedical waste

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, June 25: CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, has inked an MoU with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, for validating the technology that offers a sustainable and energy-efficient alternative to current practices in disposing of pathogenic biomedical waste.

 

The Thiruvananthapuram division of CSIR-NIIST has developed a dual disinfection-solidification system that can spontaneously disinfect and immobilise degradable pathogenic biomedical waste such as blood, urine, saliva, sputum, and laboratory disposables, besides imparting a pleasant natural fragrance to otherwise foul-smelling waste.

 

The technology will be validated through a pilot-scale installation and accompanying R&amp;D at the AIIMS. The developed technology has also been confirmed by expert third parties for its antimicrobial action and the non-toxic nature of the treated material.

 

Soil studies have confirmed that the treated biomedical waste is superior to organic fertilizers like vermicompost.

 

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science &amp; Technology and CSIR Vice President Dr Jitendra Singh said the scientific community need to explore Himalayan and marine resources and we have an opportunity to explore further the lesser explored. “That is going to add value as we are already saturated.”

 

CSIR-NIIST Director Dr C. Anandharamakrishnan said CSIR-NIIST this technology developed for converting pathogenic biomedical waste into value-added soil additives is a perfect example for the ‘Waste to Wealth’ concept.

 

Biomedical waste, which includes potentially infectious and pathogenic materials, presents a significant challenge for proper management and disposal. As per a 2020 report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), India produces around 774 tonnes of biomedical waste daily.  (IANS)

Kangana Ranaut eyes CM’s suite in Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi; sparks verbal duel
 8th edition of Rongali draws record audience, business for local entrepreneurs.  
