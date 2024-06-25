Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Army organises motorcycle expedition along China border

Guwahati, June 25: As part of the Army’s continued efforts to empower women especially the young girls of border areas, the Trishakti Corps conducted a motorcycle expedition along the China border of North Bengal and Sikkim. The motorcycle expedition was carried out by a group of women riders, officials said on Tuesday.

The aim of the expedition was to showcase women’s empowerment, pay homage to the Army bravehearts at the various War Memorials and showcase the tourism potential of the places close to the international boundary with China along North Bengal and Sikkim, said Lt. Col Mahendra Rawat, Spokesperson of Army in Guwahati said.

He said that the majestic hills of Sikkim took the riders on a remarkable journey to Nathu La and New Baba Mandir. The expedition included a homage ceremony by the team at the Ganju Lama War Memorial. The expedition explored the diverse and challenging terrains of East Sikkim, highlighting the spirit of adventure and camaraderie.

Rawat said, “This was followed by a thrilling ride through the Dooar area of North Bengal wherein they rode to the Indo-Bhutan border and interacted with local women and NCC girl cadets. The team paid homage at the Damdim War Memorial and also conducted a workshop on ‘Safe Riding of Two Wheelers’.”

The expedition began on June 18 and was flagged in Sukna cantonment in Siliguri on Monday. “These women riders are breaking barriers and paving the way for a more inclusive future,” Rawat added. IANS

