Tuesday, June 25, 2024
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam bank fraud: CBI registers case against 4 accused

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, June 25: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against four accused, comprising three former assistant managers and one former office assistant of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank in Jorhat, in connection with allegations of “entering into a criminal conspiracy and fraudulently causing loss to the bank.”

The accused include Prasanta Borah; Priyankshu Pallabh Gogoi; Sohan Dutta, all former assistant managers of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank (AGVB), Madhapur branch in Jorhat; and Satyajit Chaliha, former office assistant (multi-purpose), AGVB, Madhapur branch, Jorhat.

“In pursuance of the said conspiracy, it has been alleged, accused dishonestly and fraudulently, sanctioned and disbursed amounts in fictitious self-help group (SHG) loan accounts and transferred the proceeds of the same to savings bank account of one of the accused and other bank accounts. The accused thereby caused an alleged wrongful loss to the bank of Rs 8,28,42,900 (approximate) and corresponding gain to themselves,” a statement issued by CBI on Tuesday said.

The apex investigation agency had conducted searches in seven places in Assam, including at the residential and official premises of the accused in Jorhat, Tinsukia and Dibrugarh and one place in West Bengal, which led to recovery of incriminating documents. Further investigation is underway.

