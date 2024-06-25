FKJGP seeks repair of Rajabala – Selsella road following sections being washed away

Biplab Kr Dey

Tura, June 25: The FKJGP, Rajabala circle has sought the immediate repair of the road between Rajabala – Balachanda – Selsella after the recent flood has left major sections of the road being washed away and extremely dangerous for travel.

Historically, the road has been one of the worst in the entire Garo Hills region with the area being the lowest lying in the entire region and being the first place to be hit with flash floods every year. Repairs, which have been few and far, have left the entire route between Balachanda to Selsella requiring close to an hour to navigate despite being only about 15 kms in length and that too in the plains of West Garo Hills.

The road in question falls under the Dadenggre sub-division and connects further into the towns of Garobadha and Tura.

In a statement to the media this afternoon, president of the circle, Samsen Sangma stated that floods this year have already washed away huge sections of the road and is posing tremendous problems for everyone who use it on a daily basis.

“The road is a lifeline to thousands and its washing away has affected the student community, traders and especially those needing medical assistance, drastically. The poor condition has also led to accidents just because of drivers trying to avoid potholes and navigate through the washed away parts,” said Sangma.

The group has now called upon the PWD minister, Prestone Tynsong to look at ways to immediately repair the road for the sake of thousands of residents, for whom it has become a nightmare.