Tuesday, June 25, 2024
spot_img
Health

Being lonely for long may raise stroke risk in elderly

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 25: Older adults who remain lonely for a prolonged period may be at 56 per cent higher risk of suffering a stroke, according to a new study on Tuesday.

 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2023 declared loneliness as a pressing global health threat with a mortality effect equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

 

While previous research has linked loneliness to a higher risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, the new study by researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, US, examined the association between loneliness changes and stroke risk over time.

 

The “study suggests loneliness may play an important role in stroke incidence, which is already one of the leading causes of long-term disability and mortality worldwide,” said lead author Yenee Soh, research associate in the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

 

The study, published in the eClinicalMedicine journal, was based on 8,936 participants aged 50 and above who never had a stroke.

 

The results showed that participants lonely for a short duration had a 25 per cent higher risk of stroke. However, those in the “consistently high” loneliness group had a 56 per cent higher risk of stroke than those in the “consistently low” group, even after accounting for a broad range of other known risk factors.

 

In the study, people experiencing loneliness at one time had higher stroke risk, and those who experienced remitting or recent onset loneliness did not show a clear pattern of increased risk of stroke.

 

It “suggests that loneliness’ impact on stroke risk occurs over the longer term,” the researchers said. (IANS)

Previous article
UP: Doctors remove live worm from man’s nose
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Action soon against those in Manipur who spread fake, unverified messages

Shillong, June 25: The Manipur government warned it would take stern action against those who would spread fake...
Politics

UP BJP to hold seminars to mark ‘Black Day’ today

Shillong, June 25: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh will organise seminars at the district level...
Business

Telecom giants in race as Centre begins auction for spectrum worth Rs 96,238 crore

Shillong, June 25: The Centre on Tuesday announced it has begun the auction of spectrum worth Rs 96,238.45...
INTERNATIONAL

Biden designates Kenya as a major non-NATO ally of US

Shillong, June 25: US President Joe Biden has designated Kenya as a major non-NATO ally (MNNA) of his...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Action soon against those in Manipur who spread fake, unverified messages

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 25: The Manipur government warned it would...

UP BJP to hold seminars to mark ‘Black Day’ today

Politics 0
Shillong, June 25: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in...

Telecom giants in race as Centre begins auction for spectrum worth Rs 96,238 crore

Business 0
Shillong, June 25: The Centre on Tuesday announced it...
Load more

Popular news

Action soon against those in Manipur who spread fake, unverified messages

News Alert 0
Shillong, June 25: The Manipur government warned it would...

UP BJP to hold seminars to mark ‘Black Day’ today

Politics 0
Shillong, June 25: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in...

Telecom giants in race as Centre begins auction for spectrum worth Rs 96,238 crore

Business 0
Shillong, June 25: The Centre on Tuesday announced it...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img