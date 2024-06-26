Wednesday, June 26, 2024
spot_img
Health

Plant-based alternatives healthier for your heart than meat: Study

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, June 26: Eating plant-based meat alternatives may have profound benefits against cardiovascular disease risk factors, such as cholesterol levels and blood pressure, according to a review of research published from 1970 to 2023.

 

Plant-based meat alternatives are highly processed plant-based food products that typically replace meat in the diet.

 

While there is substantial variability in the contents and nutritional profiles of these alternatives, the findings detailed in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, showed that the nutritional profiles tend to reflect a heart-healthy dietary pattern.

 

“While the plant-based meat market has experienced significant growth in recent years and more and more people are enjoying plant-based burgers, surprisingly little is known about how these meat alternatives may impact health and in particular cardiovascular disease risk,” said lead author Matthew Nagra, from the University of British Columbia, Canada.

 

“Thus, we sought to review the available literature on the topic to identify what is currently known and to provide direction for future research,” he added.

 

The researchers reviewed the research published from 1970 to 2023 on plant-based meat alternatives, their contents, nutritional profiles, and their impact on cardiovascular disease risk factors, such as cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

 

Their analysis shows that on average, the plant-based alternatives tend to have a more heart-healthy nutritional profile than meat, although the high sodium content of some products may be of concern.

 

However, these alternatives do not raise blood pressure, but instead improve some cardiovascular risk factors, including cholesterol levels, in several randomised controlled trials.

 

“There is currently a lack of long-term research evaluating how these alternatives may affect the risk of developing a heart attack or stroke,” the researchers said.

 

“For those looking to reduce their meat intake, especially if it’s red meat, replacing that with plant-based alternatives is likely a heart-healthy choice,” said Ehud Ur, Professor, from the varsity.

 

“For those who already limit their meat intake, the alternatives can be incorporated into a healthy dietary pattern as an excellent protein source; however, it may be beneficial to choose options that are lower in saturated fat and sodium if consuming them regularly,” Ur said. (IANS)

Previous article
Being lonely for long may raise stroke risk in elderly
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

CBI arrests CM Kejriwal in liquor policy case

New Delhi, June 26: Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, who was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court on...
NATIONAL

Centre begins auction for telecom spectrum worth Rs 96,238 crore

  New Delhi, June 25 :The Centre on Tuesday announced it has begun the auction of spectrum worth Rs...
Business

Hyundai, Kia, Tesla, Volkswagen to recall over 456,000 vehicles for faulty parts

Shillong, June 26: Hyundai Motor, Kia and two other carmakers will voluntarily recall more than 456,000 vehicles due...
INTERNATIONAL

UN official warns of escalating crisis in Gaza, West Bank

Shillong, June 26: A UN official warned the Security Council of a deepening crisis in Gaza and the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CBI arrests CM Kejriwal in liquor policy case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 26: Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal,...

Centre begins auction for telecom spectrum worth Rs 96,238 crore

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 25 :The Centre on Tuesday announced...

Hyundai, Kia, Tesla, Volkswagen to recall over 456,000 vehicles for faulty parts

Business 0
Shillong, June 26: Hyundai Motor, Kia and two other...
Load more

Popular news

CBI arrests CM Kejriwal in liquor policy case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, June 26: Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal,...

Centre begins auction for telecom spectrum worth Rs 96,238 crore

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, June 25 :The Centre on Tuesday announced...

Hyundai, Kia, Tesla, Volkswagen to recall over 456,000 vehicles for faulty parts

Business 0
Shillong, June 26: Hyundai Motor, Kia and two other...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img