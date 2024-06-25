Tuesday, June 25, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

'The best stretch': Varun Dhawan treats stiff shoulders, chest muscles with yoga

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, June 25: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has vouched for yoga to beat stiff shoulders and chest muscles, saying that it has been the most “beneficial healing element in my life”.

 

Varun took to Instagram on Tuesday where he shared a reel showing him stretching for stiff muscles. In the video, the actor can be seen doing several asanas but under the guidance of his instructor.

 

“The best stretch… Helps to open up the shoulders and chest. End with apnasana (knees to chest),” he wrote in the clip.

 

For caption, Varun called yoga “the most beneficial healing element” in his life.

 

“Yoga – stretch to be the best. Yes, that’s been the most beneficial healing element in my life. Iv had very stiff shoulders and chest muscles for a long time (sic),” he wrote.

 

The 37-year-old actor, who was last seen in the 2023 film ‘Bawaal’, shared that the asanas that he performed in the video also helped in his digestion and sleep.

 

“These asanas have really helped open me up and helped my digestion and sleep. It’s taken me a long time to reach here under the supervision of my teacher (sic),” Varun wrote.

 

On the work front, Varun will be seen in the action drama ‘Baby John’ featuring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Sanya Malhotra. He also has “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” and “Citadel: Honey Bunny” in the pipeline.  (IANS)

Kangana Ranaut eyes CM’s suite in Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi; sparks verbal duel
