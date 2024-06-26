Wednesday, June 26, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Richa Chadha is all set to work on next project and it’s going to be a comedy film

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, June 26: Actress Richa Chadha, who is all set to welcome her firstborn in July, has signed her next, a comedy film and the work is set to begin in October.

 

The script of the film which is a comedy genre, is already ready and has been written by Amitosh Nagpal. The film is set in North India.

 

Richa commented on her work during her maternity break: “While I can’t speak for all women, because it depends on each individual what their journey is like, I am determined to get back to work as soon as possible, and not take a long break, as I have pending commitments.”

 

The actress, who is married to star Ali Fazal, said that she takes inspiration from her own mother, who managed both roles with grace and efficiency.

 

“I believe I can handle both duties effectively as well because it depends on the kind of support system you have around you and how hands-on your partner is. In my case, I feel blessed to have both those things figured out,” she said.

 

She doesn’t feel it is out of the ordinary.

 

“I have seen the badass women of Mumbai take local trains well into their 9th month, heading to work, looking perfectly groomed with their gajras intact. I am very inspired by the average Indian woman and don’t want this to be treated as a medical condition, it is not. It is a natural part of life”.

 

A source close to the production of the film said that Richa loved the script and it’s a really fun concept.

 

“The pre-production work is set to take place in August and will go on floors in October. The film is meant to be shot at the brink of winter in the north,” she added.  (IANS)

