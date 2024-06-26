Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Police identify culprits assaulting woman in West Garo Hills

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, June 26: After a video of men assaulting a woman surfaced on social media, police have identified the accused.

The incident took place in Lower Teksagre under Damal Asim Police Station in Dadenggre, West Garo Hills.

A senior police official said that action was being initiated against the culprits involved in the crime. “We will issue a statement in the evening, the official added.

In the video, at least four men are seen beating the woman in front of a mute crowd. An elderly person finally asks the youths to stop beating her.

